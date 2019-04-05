autoevolution

Stolen Nissan Altima Crashes Into Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island Home

Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island has had another unwanted night visitor, when a bunch of teenagers running from the cops in a stolen car crashed into her front gate.
The good news is that the driver and the occupants of the car, a Nissan Altima, received only minor injuries in the crash. Also good news is that Swift wasn’t at home when the accident took place and neither was anyone else, TMZ reports.

The police report notes that a pursuit started at about 1 o’clock in the morning, in the nearby town of Hopkinton, when a patrol car noticed the Nissan was traveling without license plates. The driver refused to pull over when summoned and a chase ensued, reaching top speeds of 65 mph.

Nearing Swift’s mansion, the driver failed to properly negotiate a curve, losing control of the car, which hit the outside wall. It was then propelled into the front gate, where it came to a full stop. Police say the car was doing 35 mph when it crashed. The driver tried to make an escape on foot but was apprehended some hours later.

He was identified as 18-year-old Shykeim Edwin Lewis from Hartford, Connecticut, and he’s being held on a $10,000 bond, facing several charges including reckless driving, felony receiving stolen goods, obstructing an officer and driving on a suspended or denied license.

The other 3 occupants of the car, also underage, received minor injuries for which they were treated at a hospital. They were not charged for their involvement in the crash.

Not one of the occupants of the car probably had any idea that the house they crashed into belonged to Swift. The musician, on her part, is choosing to see the funny side of the incident, tweeting in response to a headline about the crash that “Nothing good starts in a getaway car *shrug.
