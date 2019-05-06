autoevolution

These Are the Science-Fiction Movie Cars Now on Display in Los Angeles

6 May 2019, 12:59 UTC ·
It’s not everyday one gets the chance to experience movie props first hand, and when it comes to the cars used in some of the iconic movies of our times, the occasions are even rarer. Luckily, there are places like the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles where such passions can be satisfied.
As previously announced, this week marks the opening of the “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy” exhibit at the iconic Californian venue, and in the gallery above you can find some of the machines currently on the floor.

In all, 40 different vehicles that starred in movies and video games down the ages are featured, ranging from the Warthog machines from Halo, the DeLorean from Back to the Future, Bumblebee from Transformers and several Batmobiles. 

One of the most out of the ordinary display will be that of a blown up Audi R8 V10. The German carmaker, one of the organizer’s partners for this event, has brought to the museum Tony Stark’s car from Iron Man, but in an unlikely manner: the R8 will be shown as an exploded car, with its components hanging in the air by wires.

“With more than 40 vehicles from the silver screen spread across the museum, the exhibit is an ode to the industry that Los Angeles was built upon," said in a statement Petersen Automotive Museum executive director Terry L. Karges.

"We can’t wait to explore the fantasy and fictional concepts behind these extraordinary vehicles with the world.”

The exhibit is also supported by Microsoft, which will offer a holographic experience called Worlds Reimagined. With the help of the company’s HoloLens, visitors will be placed behind the wheel of Warthog machines from Halo or the DeLorean for a unique experience. 

The Hollywood Dream Machines exhibit is open until March 15, 2020. Prices for tickets are the usual $16 for adults and $11 for children.
