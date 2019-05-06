autoevolution

Tow Truck Driver Arrested in Death of SUV Owner’s Death During Repo

6 May 2019, 11:43 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
There’s doing your job conscientiously and then there’s killing a man just so you can get the job done. One tow truck driver from Houston, Texas, has been arrested for doing the latter.
4 photos
This Is How They Tow a Car in BarcelonaThis Is How They Tow a Car in BarcelonaThis Is How They Tow a Car in Barcelona
Oscar Lee Harrison Jr., 33, was working last week when he went to pick up an SUV owned by 68-year-old Alberto Nduli. As he was getting ready to drive off with the car, Nduli himself came outside his house to try and talk reason to him: he was trying to tell the repo man that the whole thing was just a misunderstanding.

As we all know, the repo man has his orders and even if he wanted to do something in cases like this, he would probably have his hands tied. To put it differently: it wasn’t his job to check if there was a mistake or not; he’d been told to repo the car and that’s what he was doing.

Seeing that he wasn’t listening Nduli jumped on his SUV as it was being towed away. Harrison didn’t stop – in fact, he kept going until he saw Nduli fall off, and then some more. Nduli fell and fatally hit his head on the concrete, and Harrison went to deliver the car.

He would have probably never considered of returning had not the police called to summon him back. He was arrested at the scene and charged with failure to stop and render aid, Click2Houston reports.

“The owner came out and tried to prevent him from taking that vehicle, he jumped on top of it, the wrecker continued down the street,” says Cmdr. Kevin Deese, with the Houston Police Department, of the incident.

“(The tow truck driver) didn’t ensure that this person was going to get the proper aid. He simply took the car and dropped it off, and that’s unacceptable,” prosecutor Sean Teare says.

Nduli worked as a security guard and had 7 children.
SUV police accident repo man arrest Houston
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 