Tow Truck Driver Arrested in Death of SUV Owner’s Death During Repo

Nduli worked as a security guard and had 7 children. Oscar Lee Harrison Jr., 33, was working last week when he went to pick up anowned by 68-year-old Alberto Nduli. As he was getting ready to drive off with the car, Nduli himself came outside his house to try and talk reason to him: he was trying to tell the repo man that the whole thing was just a misunderstanding.As we all know, the repo man has his orders and even if he wanted to do something in cases like this, he would probably have his hands tied. To put it differently: it wasn’t his job to check if there was a mistake or not; he’d been told to repo the car and that’s what he was doing.Seeing that he wasn’t listening Nduli jumped on his SUV as it was being towed away . Harrison didn’t stop – in fact, he kept going until he saw Nduli fall off, and then some more. Nduli fell and fatally hit his head on the concrete, and Harrison went to deliver the car.He would have probably never considered of returning had not the police called to summon him back. He was arrested at the scene and charged with failure to stop and render aid, Click2Houston reports.“The owner came out and tried to prevent him from taking that vehicle, he jumped on top of it, the wrecker continued down the street,” says Cmdr. Kevin Deese, with the Houston Police Department, of the incident.“(The tow truck driver) didn’t ensure that this person was going to get the proper aid. He simply took the car and dropped it off, and that’s unacceptable,” prosecutor Sean Teare says.Nduli worked as a security guard and had 7 children.