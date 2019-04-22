Car Owner Arrested For Murder After Alleged Car Thief Dies

A violent incident in Denver, Colorado, has police trying to tie up loose ends in a bid to find the real story behind it. An alleged car thief was found dead in a car in Aurora, after being shot at by the victim whose car he tried to steal.

Brice Fitch is currently in police custody, facing charges of first degree murder, CBS Denver reports. The day before his arrest, he reportedly fired several gunshots at a group of people he believed were either trying to ransack his car or steal it.“Nine hours later, officers from the Aurora Police Department found a deceased male inside a sedan parked in the 12600 block of E. Exposition Avenue in Aurora. It was determined the man died from a gunshot wound,” CBS Denver reports.A news chopper at the scene of the find noticed that the rear window was blown out, as if from a gunshot. The identity of the dead man has not been released to the public.Police believe that the man was among the people shot at by Fitch and that he later succumbed to an injury sustained in the altercation. Denver Police is now trying to determine if there was an actual connection between the original victim, now defendant, and the alleged car thief.They are also ruling out the possibility that Fitch walks on the Make My Day law. Colorado was the first state to enact the Make My Day law in 1985, offering homeowners immunity in case they shot and killed an intruder. The legislation only applies to the interior of the home, however not backyards, porches or personal property, like cars or other types of vehicle.An immediate threat of bodily harm must also exist for it to apply, and it doesn’t seem to have been the case here.