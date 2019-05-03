autoevolution

Mom Takes Son on Lime Scooter With Her, he Falls Off And is Run Over by Car

Though Lime insists that all its electric scooters are for only one person and common sense should say the same, one woman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, took her 5-year-old son on a ride with her.
Not only that, but she drove against oncoming traffic at a high speed, so the boy eventually lost balance and fell, and was run over by a car. The mother is believed to have fled the country, police believe, according to a recent CNN report.

Last month, Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano took her son, 5-year-old Caiden, on a rented Lime scooter. The police affidavit notes that she drove “recklessly” on the road, towards oncoming traffic. When she performed an evasive maneuver to avoid collision with a car, the boy fell off the scooter and was hit by a car.

The driver of the car, identified as Renier S. Davidson, fled the scene but surrendered himself to the police some time later. He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, causing an accident without a valid driver's license and driving under suspension, as per CNN.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival. The mother also sustained some minor injuries, but they did not require hospitalization. Police say she skipped the boy’s funeral and headed directly to Mexico when she heard she would be prosecuted for her death: she’s been charged with child neglect and negligent homicide.

In a statement to CNN, Lime co-founder and CEO Toby Sun says that they’re cooperating with the police in the investigation.

“As a father of a young boy myself, words cannot describe how saddened I am by this tragedy,” Sun also says. “Nothing is more sacred than our children and to the family of the victim, my heartfelt sympathies go out to you. Our Tulsa Lime team is cooperating with Tulsa law enforcement and will assist in their investigation in any way we can.”

Lime recommends that all riders wear helmets when they’re on the scooters. Only one person should ride one electric scooter, and they must be 18 or older.
