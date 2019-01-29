autoevolution

World’s Most Comfortable Scooter is Funny, But Definitely Not a Good Idea

Experimenting with the stuff you have is always good, as long as you make sure your actions don’t have the potential to cause harm to others – or yourself.
This dude from Dunedin, New Zealand, doesn’t care about all that. His idea was to create the world’s most comfortable scooter and he made sure to accomplish his mission. He then set out to take it for a spin, and he did so on the public road.

You can see the video at the bottom of the page. It was shot on January 22 and the person who captured it tells Viral Hog, “We saw this man ride past us down the street on an armchair hooked onto an electric scooter. A short time later he came back past, this time traveling on the footpath.”

Indeed, give the guy some props for coming up with a way to enjoy the thrills of owning an electric scooter while avoiding the hassle of having to stand up on it. We know, for some, even standing is a drag, not to mention walking.

He also deserves a round of applause for doing that with an item he probably had lying around and wasn’t using anymore: an old armchair, the kind that had steel wheels, which allows him to drag it with his scooter.

Still, taking it on the road – and one with busy traffic, as well – is very reckless and definitely illegal. Such an improvisation is and will never be street-legal and there’s very good reason for that: it is not safe.

On the bright side, at least the dude realized he was in the wrong when he made the return trip on the footpath. Either that, or he got told off by an angry driver. But his stunt didn’t injure or kill anybody, and he even managed to pull it without getting a fine.

