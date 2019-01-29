World’s Most Comfortable Scooter is Funny, But Definitely Not a Good Idea

Experimenting with the stuff you have is always good, as long as you make sure your actions don’t have the potential to cause harm to others – or yourself.

You can see the video at the bottom of the page. It was shot on January 22 and the person who captured it tells



Indeed, give the guy some props for coming up with a way to enjoy the thrills of owning



He also deserves a round of applause for doing that with an item he probably had lying around and wasn’t using anymore: an old armchair, the kind that had steel wheels, which allows him to drag it with his scooter.



Still, taking it on the road – and one with busy traffic, as well – is very reckless and definitely illegal. Such an improvisation is and will never be street-legal and there’s very good reason for that: it is not safe.



On the bright side, at least the dude realized he was in the wrong when he made the return trip on the footpath. Either that, or he got told off by an angry driver. But his stunt didn’t injure or kill anybody, and he even managed to pull it without getting a fine.



