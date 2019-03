Last week we had a stolen mobility in Penzance which was subsequently found and returned to the station.

The 87 year old victim was overjoyed when I returned it to her!

Although we couldn’t get it in our van so I had to drive it back! @DC_Police @UKCopHumour @CornwallLive pic.twitter.com/s5adl9IZ9f — PC Carl Farrar (@pc_farrar) February 21, 2019

One cop from the Penzance Police in the UK, PC Carl Farrar, is somewhat of an Internet star after footage of himself riding a mobility scooter has gone viral. The real story behind the video is quite touching and helps to turn the PC into a modern-day superhero (without cape).You can see the video at the bottom of the page as well. It was initially shared on Twitter last week by Farrar himself, who included a caption of how he and his mates helped retrieve the stolen mobility scooter. Because it was too large to fit into the police van, he agreed he would drive it back to the victim’s home.This way, he made sure that the 87-year-old woman was reunited with it as soon as possible. Sure, the sight of Farrar on the scooter generated some laughs and witty remarks from bystanders, but in the end, it was well worth.For one thing, it saved the department money. Secondly, it helped the old woman get out and about quicker. So everybody won.“We could have had the scooter delivered to the victim by our recovery agents however this would have been an unnecessary cost to the police, I therefore spoke with my sergeant and we agreed to drive it back,” Farrar says in a recent interview, as cited by Deadline News “The victim was absolutely delighted and tearful when we returned it, not only because we had found and returned it but also she now had her independence back,” he adds. “Being 87 years old with multiple disabilities she cannot walk very far and relies on the scooter for transport.”The mobility scooter, estimated at £1,000, was stolen while the woman was out shopping. Police were able to retrieve it thanks to CCTV footage, but they’re yet to have a suspect in custody.