Ford F-250 Pickup and Tow Truck Get Caught in Strange Tug of War

One Florida man completely lost his cool and all touch with reality when he found out his truck was about to be repossessed, even though he knew it would happen since he hadn’t been meeting payments.

According to the publication, Lopez told the repo man he had to get a few things from the car before It was taken away. Instead, he got in the cabin and at the wheel and did his best to drive off.



The result is a strange and visually thrilling tug of war, where the pickup tries to pull free from the tow truck. In doing so, Lopez actually manages to put the truck with all 4 wheels on the ground, lifting the tow truck with its front wheels in the air.



The victory is a short-lived one, though. The driver of the tow truck brings the car back down, and the Ford with the rear wheels in the air. Because Lopez had no intention of giving up, he eventually managed to pry the Ford off the hook of the tow truck, but he also did serious damaged the car.



Lopez was arrested minutes after the incident and charged with criminal mischief and grand theft.



“Things like this happen that just don’t happen all the time and definitely not to that extreme,” Rigo Herrera, who co-owns Specialized Towing, said of the incident. “That was a first - never seen one of my trucks go up the air like that.”



