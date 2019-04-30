Blown Up Iron Man Audi R8 V10 on Display at the Petersen Museum

1970 Dodge Charger Shooting Brake Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

At the beginning of April, the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles announced a new exhibition that will open starting May 5. Titled “Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy,” the display will include a deconstructed Audi R8 V10, it was revealed last week. 6 photos



Oefner is a Swiss artist who made a name for himself by taking cars apart and photographing every piece of them separately, only to join them again in a final work of art. The latest project of his Disintegrating series is a



The



“We’re proud to highlight Audi and Marvel Studios’ connection in ’Hollywood Dream Machines,’” said in a statement announcing the piece Petersen Automotive Museum director Terry L. Karges.



“This exhibit is a love letter to the science fiction and fantasy vehicles that spark our imaginations and the amazing technology of both Audi and Iron Man are a perfect example of this.”



No photo of the blown-up Audi R8 V10 was released. The unconventional piece has been commissioned by Audi as a means to celebrate a decade of working with Marvel for various films.



But Iron Man’s Audi will not be the only famous movie car on the floor of the Petersen Museum. In all,



In all, 40 vehicles are part of the show, including Warthog machines from Halo, the DeLorean from Back to the Future. Bumblebee from Transformers and a collection of Batmobiles.

The Hollywood Dream Machines is a long-term one exhibit and it will be open until March 15, 2020.

