World’s First Exhibit of Electric Motorcycles Hosted by Petersen Museum

26 Mar 2019, 8:57 UTC ·
Electric motorcycles are today where electric cars were about a decade ago. Only recently bike makers have begun seriously contemplating the idea of going electric, but just as in the auto sector, companies seem determined to pursue this avenue.
In recognition of their efforts, one of the world’s most famous automotive museums, Petersen of Los Angeles, California, announced this week that it is preparing an exhibit dedicated entirely to this type of vehicles.

Called Electric Revolution, the exhibit will replace the current Custom Revolution in the Richard Varner Family Gallery at the Wilshire Boulevard venue starting April 6.

The exhibit will feature a total of 21 electric motorcycles and e-bikes of recent times, manufactured by the big names of the industry like Cake, Neil Connolly, Curtiss Motorcycles, Alta Motors, Shiny Hammer, Blatant Moto, Joey Ruiter and, of course, Harley-Davidson.

Harley will contribute three motorcycles to the exhibit, including the LiveWire, while Curtiss will be bringing their insane Zeus to Los Angeles. The first electric bike to be featured in the AMD World Championship Custom Show, the STROM 36 by Neil Connolly will also be on site, as will one of the most successful e-bikes of recent times, the Cake Kalk.

“As the transportation industry moves toward electric-powered vehicles, it is our responsibility as a museum to accurately represent this progression with our exhibits,” said in a statement Petersen Museum director Terry L. Karges.

“Because of the growing popularity of e-bikes, we felt it was the right time to debut Electric Revolution and show our audience how these ultra-stylish and contemporary designs are pointing the way to the future.”

The exhibit is backed by Harley-Davidson and curated by Motorcycle Arts Foundation (MAF) Co-Founder Paul d’Orleans. It will be open to the public well into next fall, as it is scheduled to close its gates in November.
