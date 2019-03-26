World’s First Exhibit of Electric Motorcycles Hosted by Petersen Museum

Electric motorcycles are today where electric cars were about a decade ago. Only recently bike makers have begun seriously contemplating the idea of going electric, but just as in the auto sector, companies seem determined to pursue this avenue.

Called Electric Revolution, the exhibit will replace the current Custom Revolution in the Richard Varner Family Gallery at the Wilshire Boulevard venue starting April 6.



The exhibit will feature a total of 21 electric motorcycles and e-bikes of recent times, manufactured by the big names of the industry like Cake, Neil Connolly, Curtiss Motorcycles, Alta Motors, Shiny Hammer, Blatant Moto, Joey Ruiter and, of course, Harley-Davidson.



Harley will contribute three motorcycles to the exhibit, including the



“As the transportation industry moves toward electric-powered vehicles, it is our responsibility as a museum to accurately represent this progression with our exhibits,” said in a statement Petersen Museum director Terry L. Karges.



“Because of the growing popularity of e-bikes, we felt it was the right time to debut Electric Revolution and show our audience how these ultra-stylish and contemporary designs are pointing the way to the future.”



