Eisenhower's Chrysler Imperial to Lead Parade of Movie Cars in Los Angeles

25 years ago, the Petersen Automotive Museum was born in Los Angeles. It quickly became one of the world’s most famous such museums, but also got a touch of infamy as being a place tied to the shooting of Notorious B.I.G.
To properly celebrate its anniversary, the Petersen Museum tied it this year to the celebration of President’s Day, and will occupy Los Angeles on Monday, February 8, with a parade that will feature some of the most iconic cars in films, and even a presidential vehicle.

Meant to be what Petersen describes as “a fun thank you to the people of Los Angeles for their unwavering support,” the parade will feature an undisclosed number of cars, led by a Chrysler Imperial Parade Phaeton.

The ceremonial vehicle was produced in 1952 and belonged to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. It was also used as transport for the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission after they returned from the Moon.

The procession of cars will include vehicles that are recognizable thanks to their exposure on the big screen: the Volkswagen Type 2 that stared in Little Miss Sunshine, the 1998 Volkswagen Beetle convertible from The Spy Who Shagged Me, the 2002 Jaguar XK-R stunt car from Die Another Day and the Honda S2000 from 2 Fast 2 Furious.

“For 25 years, we have strived as an organization to captivate the hearts of Angelenos, igniting within them a passion for the automobile,” said in a statement Petersen director Terry L. Karges.

“Because Hollywood is such an important aspect of our community, the parade will serve as a fun tribute to the industry on which Los Angeles was built upon.”

The parade will start at 10 a.m. local time in Playa Vista and will follow a route that will take it to the Santa Monica Pier, Rodeo Drive and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A 20-minute stop for photographs is planned at Abbott Kinney Boulevard in Venice.
