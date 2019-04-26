autoevolution

Pagani Huayra Rear Bumper Delete Looks Like a TT Lamborghini

By now, anybody who has spent enough time on the automotive side of the Internet is well aware of the twin-turbo craze that has taken over the Lamborghini realm - while the Raging Bull remains the only big namely entirely committed to naturally aspirated supercars, tuners and their clientele can't get enough of the power adder.
But what do you do when you own such a TT Lambo and another one similar to yours shows up at Cars and Coffee? How do you stand out? Well, you could do what more and more owners are doing these days and remove that rear bumper (there's also the exoskeleton TT Huracan, with that R8 foam tuning trolling reponse).

Exposing those turbos won't ruin the sleeper look too much - by the time your drag racing opponent gets to gaze into that gaping engine compartment, it's probably too late.

Not on a more serious note, some purists out there might be concerned about the Pagani world being taken down the same route. It all has to do with the social media post at the bottom of the page, which portrays a Pagani Huayra rear bumper delete.

After all, the San Cesario sul Panaro machine already comes with twin-turbos from the factory (its V12 is supplied by Mercedes-AMG, though), so letting the tail go seems to come natural, right?

Fortunately, this seems to be no more than a visit to the service and, given Pagani's different target audience, there's probably no reason to fret over Huayras losing bits of their posteriors - judging by the details of the Insta post, the adventure seems to have taken place in Hong Kong.

Nevertheless, this stunt reminds me of the fact that Pagani migh need to reinvent itself in the face of all the newcomers that enter the performance market and the shifting go-fast culture. But this is another story for another time.

