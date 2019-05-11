autoevolution

Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Mustang Shelby GT500, Humiliation Occurs

Seeing the Nissan GT-R in dealerships, it's almost impossible to believe the R35 was introduced back in 2007. Then again, all this time on the market means tuners have managed to fully have their way with Godzilla. And while top-tier units that set 6s quarter-mile records now pack well north of 3,000 horsepower, we're here to talk about a street adventure involving what can be labeled as a typical 750+ hp Nissan GT-R.
We're not aware of the exact aftermarket goodies fitted to the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 that occupies the engine compartment of the Japanese supercar, but since the output boosts sits at over 150 ponies, these can be labeled as moderate.

The GT-R we're talking about was part of a savage street racing night, with the Nissan halo car meeting plenty of other racers.

For instance, the R35 went up against a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in a typical battle between domestic and import toys.

Now, the Mustang wasn't exactly stock either. Its V8 had left the factory supercharger behind for a a tvs unit, while also getting high on nitrous. And, according to the gear head behind the wheel, the muscle monster now delivers 850 ponies.

You'll get to see the Nissan GT-R duking it out with the GT500 at the 2:44 point of the clip below. Then again, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, since, as mentioned above, it involves plenty of monstrous street cars.

From a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 that had been gifted with a twin-turbo kit and a nitrous-fed 'Stang that dared to take on a Lamborghini Huracan to a McLaren, this clip has them all.

Then again, it would be best not to use such a shenanigan as an example and hit the drag strip when the hooning urges kick in.

