Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Mustang Shelby GT500, Humiliation Occurs

Seeing the Nissan GT-R in dealerships, it's almost impossible to believe the R35 was introduced back in 2007. Then again, all this time on the market means tuners have managed to fully have their way with Godzilla. And while top-tier units that set 6s quarter-mile records now pack well north of 3,000 horsepower, we're here to talk about a street adventure involving what can be labeled as a typical 750+ hp Nissan GT-R.

The GT-R we're talking about was part of a savage street racing night, with the Nissan halo car meeting plenty of other racers.



For instance, the R35 went up against a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in a typical battle between domestic and import toys.



Now, the Mustang wasn't exactly stock either. Its V8 had left the factory supercharger behind for a a tvs unit, while also getting high on nitrous. And, according to the gear head behind the wheel, the muscle monster now delivers 850 ponies.



You'll get to see the



From a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 that had been gifted with a twin-turbo kit and a nitrous-fed 'Stang that dared to take on a



Then again, it would be best not to use such a shenanigan as an example and hit the drag strip when the hooning urges kick in.



