Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Mustang Shelby GT500, Humiliation Occurs

We're not aware of the exact aftermarket goodies fitted to the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 that occupies the engine compartment of the Japanese supercar, but since the output boosts sits at over 150 ponies, these can be labeled as moderate.The GT-R we're talking about was part of a savage street racing night, with the Nissan halo car meeting plenty of other racers.For instance, the R35 went up against a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in a typical battle between domestic and import toys.Now, the Mustang wasn't exactly stock either. Its V8 had left the factory supercharger behind for a a tvs unit, while also getting high on nitrous. And, according to the gear head behind the wheel, the muscle monster now delivers 850 ponies.You'll get to see the Nissan GT-R duking it out with the GT500 at the 2:44 point of the clip below. Then again, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, since, as mentioned above, it involves plenty of monstrous street cars.From a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 that had been gifted with a twin-turbo kit and a nitrous-fed 'Stang that dared to take on a Lamborghini Huracan to a McLaren, this clip has them all.Then again, it would be best not to use such a shenanigan as an example and hit the drag strip when the hooning urges kick in.