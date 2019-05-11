Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races Modded Porsche 911 Turbo, Heavy Crushing Follows

While we're all familiar to the drag racing realms hosted by countries like the US or Australia, you should know that Russia gets its fair share of straight-line battles. And we are now here to talk about a sample of Russian sprinting that comes from the country's top-tier event, the Unlimited 500.

4 photos



For instance, the



As for the Porscha, this is a 991.1 Turbo (not an S, as you can easily notice by the five-nut wheels - the



While the battle between the two was focused on the 1/8-mile results, note that the 1/4- and the 1/2-mile numbers of the machines were also recorded. So the piece of footage below, which documents the battle between Godzilla and the Neunelfer, can deliver the complete picture.



Then again, the conditions aren't exactly ideal for drag racing and I'm refering to details such as the track prep (there might not be any) and the uneven surface that sees the horsepower monsters wafting their way through the run. Oh well, at least this battle didn't take place in traffic, so things were rather safe.



P.S.: Those of you who are tuned into our drag racing tales might've recognized the driver of the Nissan GT-R. We're talking about Georgian-born Russian car vlogger Guram Intskirveli, who



The battle sitting before us, which took place last year, involved a classic duo, namely the Nissan GT-R and the Porsche 911 Turbo. Nevertheless, both machines had been taken down the aftermarket route, with their journeys having been rather serious.For instance, the R35 GT-R had left its 5XX horsepower factory output behind, with the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 under the hood jumping to 900 ponies.As for the Porscha, this is a 991.1 Turbo (not an S, as you can easily notice by the five-nut wheels - the Turbo S comes with center-lock units). Well, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six (nice displacement coincidence, isn't it?) has gone from 520 to a whopping 1,200 horsepower (who doesn't like four-figure outputs?).While the battle between the two was focused on the 1/8-mile results, note that the 1/4- and the 1/2-mile numbers of the machines were also recorded. So the piece of footage below, which documents the battle between Godzilla and the Neunelfer, can deliver the complete picture.Then again, the conditions aren't exactly ideal for drag racing and I'm refering to details such as the track prep (there might not be any) and the uneven surface that sees the horsepower monsters wafting their way through the run. Oh well, at least this battle didn't take place in traffic, so things were rather safe.P.S.: Those of you who are tuned into our drag racing tales might've recognized the driver of the Nissan GT-R. We're talking about Georgian-born Russian car vlogger Guram Intskirveli, who brings us plenty of sprinting adventures.