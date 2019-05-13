Elon Musk is OK With People Having Sex in Speeding Teslas on Autopilot

People have been having sex in cars since cars were invented, but this is a first that the world knows of: an amateur adult star from Los Angeles has shot and posted online a video of herself and her boyfriend doing it while in a speeding Tesla on Autopilot.
Tesla recommends keeping both hands on the wheel and the eyes on the road even when the car is in Autopilot mode, because it doesn’t make it self-driving. Of course, that hasn’t stopped people from dozing off, reading books, watching TV and now even having sex while in the driver seat, with Autopilot on.
The adult star in question is Taylor Jackson and she admitted in an interview last week that she didn’t even imagine she’d be the first to attain viral status for doing it in a speeding Tesla. She still basked in the moment, though, even tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk in all her posts on social media.
As you must have guessed, Musk has acknowledged the existence of the video. Though he wouldn’t specifically say so, a couple of his most recent tweets read, “Turns out there’s more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined” and “Shoulda seen this coming.” True, he gets points for that not-so-subtle double-entendre, but he loses a lot for failing to address the real issue here.
All’s fun and games until people die because they take the meaning of “autopilot” literally. Teslas are not self-driving cars, but playing into the hype of Jackson’s video (who even said in that interview that she was open to doing it again because looking back, she felt she “could’ve made it better”), Musk is still selling that illusion.
“It was mainly a straight road, but it had a lot of traffic,” Jackson also said. “We had a lot of cars driving by us.” She also admitted that she bumped the steering wheel and knocked the car out of Autopilot, so while the idea of the experiment is cool, putting it into practice on an actual highway with heavy traffic, was dangerous. And not just for herself and her BF / co-star.
That said, Musk doesn’t really have an obligation to Tesla drivers to erect himself into a role model or the voice of reason and truth. As long as Tesla makes sure it’s there in the fine print that Autopilot doesn’t really mean what it sounds like, it’s up to the drivers and the passengers to decide if today is a good day to die or not.
The adult star in question is Taylor Jackson and she admitted in an interview last week that she didn’t even imagine she’d be the first to attain viral status for doing it in a speeding Tesla. She still basked in the moment, though, even tagging Tesla CEO Elon Musk in all her posts on social media.
As you must have guessed, Musk has acknowledged the existence of the video. Though he wouldn’t specifically say so, a couple of his most recent tweets read, “Turns out there’s more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined” and “Shoulda seen this coming.” True, he gets points for that not-so-subtle double-entendre, but he loses a lot for failing to address the real issue here.
All’s fun and games until people die because they take the meaning of “autopilot” literally. Teslas are not self-driving cars, but playing into the hype of Jackson’s video (who even said in that interview that she was open to doing it again because looking back, she felt she “could’ve made it better”), Musk is still selling that illusion.
“It was mainly a straight road, but it had a lot of traffic,” Jackson also said. “We had a lot of cars driving by us.” She also admitted that she bumped the steering wheel and knocked the car out of Autopilot, so while the idea of the experiment is cool, putting it into practice on an actual highway with heavy traffic, was dangerous. And not just for herself and her BF / co-star.
That said, Musk doesn’t really have an obligation to Tesla drivers to erect himself into a role model or the voice of reason and truth. As long as Tesla makes sure it’s there in the fine print that Autopilot doesn’t really mean what it sounds like, it’s up to the drivers and the passengers to decide if today is a good day to die or not.
Shoulda seen it coming …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2019