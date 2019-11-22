The Tesla Cybertruck Looks Like This Chopped Toyota Previa and It's Hilarious

As if the Los Angeles Auto Show hadn't been controversial enough through the introduction of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Motors dropped the bomb by introducing its Cybertruck - sure, we all knew the electric workhorse was coming, but nobody expected it to land in this form, so the Internet is a bit confused now.
Well, one of the ways in which the world wide web replies to such events is to play the humor card and this is precisely what's going on in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page.
It looks like the Tesla Cybertruck resembles a particular Toyota Sienna build quite a bit and with the two being placed in the same image, it's hard not to witness a smile developing on your face. So while nobody will hopefully take the wedge design similarities between the two vehicles seriously (this Toyota is a build you might as well meet at the 24 Hours of Le Mons!), there are other aspects that bring the two machines together.
For one thing, the original Previa, which is the model sitting below those bars, also caused quite a bit of controversy when it was launched in the US back in 1990.
First of all, people didn't know what to make of its platform, which featured a mid-engined layout (RWD, baby!), with its four-cylinder mill sitting almost flat under the front seats (think: 75-degree angle), which boosted cabin room, but didn't allow for larger engines to be installed.
Secondly, there was the reaction of late Lee Iacocca, who was Chrysler's CEO at the time. The executive pointed his finger at the Japanese carmaker for introducing the Previa to the US with the aim of grabbing a part of Chyrsler's minivan market share.
So, will the Tesla Cybertruck ultimately fail like the Previa (this was eventually replaced by the FWD Camry-based Sienna in the US, even though it survived on other markets) or will it prove all the sceptics wrong?
