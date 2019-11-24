BMW M4 Face Swap for M3 CSL Looks Better Than Most Modern BMWs

View this post on Instagram

My latest edit, an E46 with the latest M parts as it was highly requested for me to make after my rear shot of this concept. 👀 #Bmw #M3 #BmwM3 #E46 #E46M3 #BmwE46 #M3CSL #CSL #I6 #BmwCSL #M3E46 #BimmerNation #BmwLife #BimmerPost #SupercarsOfLondon #Mk3 #S54 #Manual #SMG #F90 #M5 #BmwM5 #F87 #M2 #BmwM2 #F82 #M4 #BmwM4 #CarThrottle #CarRendering

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Nov 23, 2019 at 12:00pm PST