BMW M4 Face Swap for M3 CSL Looks Better Than Most Modern BMWs

For about two decades now, BMW has been making special efforts to stand out from the competition via design. However, this has led to opinion-splitting machines like the ones from the Bangle era, as well as the current Monster Kidney Grilles trend, which involves the 7 Series, the X7, the upcoming 4 Series and more models we're not aware of at the moment.
The super-sized grilles appear more fitting on the BMW Concept 4 than in the case of the "7" models, thanks to the sportier silhouette of the vehicle and the hood "domes" that continue the lines of the kidney elements. And the Bavarians justify the said design elements by reminding us of the classic models that packed somewhat similar grilles. But what is BMW had chosen a different inspiration for its new designs?
For one thing, the last models before the Bangle era (this timing is not directly related to the years when Chris Bangle served the company), the ones released in the late 90s, still receive plenty of praise nowadays. You know, machines such as the E46 3 Series.
In fact, I've brought along an example that illustrates the idea - we're looking at an M3 CSL, which is now a cult car, one that has been given a virtual makeover. To be more precise, this Bimmer has been modernized, thus receive bits and pieces from models currently found in BMW showrooms.
For instance, the machine borrows the front apron of the outgoing M4, which looks like a dominating element, hence the title above - not all of the new elements come from the M4. For instance, the headlights of this M3 CSL appear to be borrowed from the F90 M5. Oh, and there might also be a bit of M2 in there, but I'll let you discover this in the social media post below, which portrays the virtual build.
And you should know that J.B.Cars, the label behind this pixel shenanigan, has also reworked the posterior of the CSL, albeit bringing this closer to the appearance of the M2.
