BMW M235i Gran Coupe Makes LA Debut, Isn't Grand or a Coupe

A new BMW is available in America, one which can hit 60 in 4.6 seconds and wears an M badge. Sounds exciting, right? Except the new M235i Gran Coupe feels like less than the sum of its parts.
We don't hate the idea of this car as a whole, but it's also not very representative of the brand and arrives at a bad time for premium compacts. You see, pricing hasn't been announced yet, but considering it's a direct rival for things like the Audi S3 or Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, we don't expect it to slide under $45,000.
So would you have this over a Long Range (dual motor) Tesla Model 3? Before your verdict is cast, know that the M235i Gran Coupe gets a 2-liter turbo engine with about 300 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. And while the standard AWD system is responsible for that amazing sprint time, this is basically like a neutral front-biased car, none of that playful stuff. BMW also chose to show that amazing M2 CS in Los Angeles, which feels like a polar opposite car, even though they belong to the same family now.
The design package is clearly the best part of the Gran Coupe. While it doesn't feel as imposing as a 4-door 8 Series model, also called a Gran Coupe, this might be the best-looking compact on the market. Frameless doors and extra-long taillights are some of our favorite features here, plus the interior is swanky without looking try-hard (like Mercedes).
Besides the M235i, BMW has plans to offer a base model called the 228i, with the same engine as the X1 crossover and retailing from around $35,000. Optionally, you will probably have the body kit, wheels, and suspension from the top-end model on the less powerful one. On top of this, adaptive dampers will be offered.
Quietly making its debut inside the compact is new infotainment as well, the optional BMW Live Cockpit Pro with iDrive7 and two 10-inch displays. You can also have a head-up display, though we don't really see the point.
So would you have this over a Long Range (dual motor) Tesla Model 3? Before your verdict is cast, know that the M235i Gran Coupe gets a 2-liter turbo engine with about 300 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. And while the standard AWD system is responsible for that amazing sprint time, this is basically like a neutral front-biased car, none of that playful stuff. BMW also chose to show that amazing M2 CS in Los Angeles, which feels like a polar opposite car, even though they belong to the same family now.
The design package is clearly the best part of the Gran Coupe. While it doesn't feel as imposing as a 4-door 8 Series model, also called a Gran Coupe, this might be the best-looking compact on the market. Frameless doors and extra-long taillights are some of our favorite features here, plus the interior is swanky without looking try-hard (like Mercedes).
Besides the M235i, BMW has plans to offer a base model called the 228i, with the same engine as the X1 crossover and retailing from around $35,000. Optionally, you will probably have the body kit, wheels, and suspension from the top-end model on the less powerful one. On top of this, adaptive dampers will be offered.
Quietly making its debut inside the compact is new infotainment as well, the optional BMW Live Cockpit Pro with iDrive7 and two 10-inch displays. You can also have a head-up display, though we don't really see the point.