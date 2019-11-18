autoevolution

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Enters Production Ahead of LA Auto Show Premiere

Scheduled to open its doors on November 22nd, the Los Angeles Auto Show is the venue where BMW will reveal the Gran Coupe body style of the M8 series. The third and final form of the M8 has entered production in the nick of time, rolling off the assembly line at the Dingolfing facility in Germany for the entire world.
Approximately 60 examples of the breed are produced daily at the time of writing, and BMW believes that the four-door M8 will outsell the coupe and convertible in the near future. Those who have ordered this bad boy here in standard or Competition specification can expect delivery in January ‘20 at the earliest.

A limited edition of 400 units will be available from April, called First Edition because imagination works in mysterious ways. As opposed to other M8 Gran Coupe models, the 1st boasts Aurora Diamond Green metallic paintwork from the BMW Individual color palette, Iconis Laser Lights with yellow garnish, gold-bronze trim, and Y-spoke alloy wheels similar to Concept M8 Gran Coupe.

Both variants of the M8 GC are propelled by a 4.4-liter V8 with twin-turbocharging technology, developing 600 PS (591 horsepower) and 625 PS (617 horsepower). Torque is unchanged across the lineup, peaking at 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm. As the badge on the rear implies, M xDrive comes standard with a 2WD driving mode for extremely smokin’ burnout action.

There’s no manual option available whatsoever. Alas, customers will have to settle for the tried-and-tested 8HP torque-converter automatic from ZF called M Steptronic in this application. Zero to 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) is rated at 3.2 seconds for the Competition and 3.3 seconds for the bone-stock variant.

BMW has kicked off M8 Competition coupe and convertible production back in July 2019, and both models are available to configure in most markets around the world. Over in the United States, pricing starts at $130,000 for the Gran Coupe, $133,000 for the coupe, and $142,500 for the soft-top convertible model.
