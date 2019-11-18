BMW M2 Butt Lift for M3 CSL Looks Credible, No More Generation Gap

With the BMW M2 now approaching the end of its life cycle, this is a right time to remember that we're looking at a model that has been praised for paying homage to the experience of the days when The Ultimate Driving machine was so much more than a slogan. For one thing, the M2, in its various forms, has been compared to the M3 CSL on multiple occasions. And the rendering sitting behind the screen takes this to a whole new level.
This pixel work aims to modernize the infamous CSL, fitting the E46 icon with various bits and pieces coming from current-generation M models. As a result, the Coupe Sport Lightweight now looks quite a bit like the M2 - brush tip to J.B.Cars for this work.
Sure, since we're talking about a model with a production run of just 1,383 units, it would be sacrilegious for anybody to transform an actual CSL in such fashion. But there's no reason for anybody to fret, since this is a mere exercise. For instance, you can zoom in on the various areas of the car and try to see if you figure out the donor cars for the bits and pieces that were digitally added to the two-door.
Returning to the... dreamy side of things, it's surprising to see how well all the styling elements fit, especially since the Bavarian automotive producer has been pursuing controversial design pathways since the early 2000s, when the M3 CSL was launched.
Zooming out a bit, we can also talk about the need for BMW to bring back the said driving experience for a wider range of vehicles. On the one hand, the sales race against Mercedes-Benz and Audi means the company constantly needs to up the ante on the luxury front. On the other hand, the dynamic sensations delivered to the one behind the wheel make for the Bimmer trademark, so here's to hoping these do make a comeback.
Sure, since we're talking about a model with a production run of just 1,383 units, it would be sacrilegious for anybody to transform an actual CSL in such fashion. But there's no reason for anybody to fret, since this is a mere exercise. For instance, you can zoom in on the various areas of the car and try to see if you figure out the donor cars for the bits and pieces that were digitally added to the two-door.
Returning to the... dreamy side of things, it's surprising to see how well all the styling elements fit, especially since the Bavarian automotive producer has been pursuing controversial design pathways since the early 2000s, when the M3 CSL was launched.
Zooming out a bit, we can also talk about the need for BMW to bring back the said driving experience for a wider range of vehicles. On the one hand, the sales race against Mercedes-Benz and Audi means the company constantly needs to up the ante on the luxury front. On the other hand, the dynamic sensations delivered to the one behind the wheel make for the Bimmer trademark, so here's to hoping these do make a comeback.
View this post on Instagram
My latest edit, an E46 with the very latest M parts, what do you think?! @ #Bmw #M3 #BmwM3 #E46 #E46M3 #BmwE46 #M3E46 #I6 #M3CS #CSL #BmwLife #BmwGang #SupercarsOfLondon #MK3 #S54 #Manual #SMG #3Series #330CI #M2 #BmwM2 #F87 #F87M2 #M4 #BmwM4 #F82 #G20 #G80 #F90 #CarRendering