autoevolution

BMW M2 Butt Lift for M3 CSL Looks Credible, No More Generation Gap

18 Nov 2019, 12:25 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
With the BMW M2 now approaching the end of its life cycle, this is a right time to remember that we're looking at a model that has been praised for paying homage to the experience of the days when The Ultimate Driving machine was so much more than a slogan. For one thing, the M2, in its various forms, has been compared to the M3 CSL on multiple occasions. And the rendering sitting behind the screen takes this to a whole new level.
85 photos
2020 BMW M2 CS Racing2020 BMW M2 CS Racing2020 BMW M2 CS Racing2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS2020 BMW M2 CS
This pixel work aims to modernize the infamous CSL, fitting the E46 icon with various bits and pieces coming from current-generation M models. As a result, the Coupe Sport Lightweight now looks quite a bit like the M2 - brush tip to J.B.Cars for this work.

Sure, since we're talking about a model with a production run of just 1,383 units, it would be sacrilegious for anybody to transform an actual CSL in such fashion. But there's no reason for anybody to fret, since this is a mere exercise. For instance, you can zoom in on the various areas of the car and try to see if you figure out the donor cars for the bits and pieces that were digitally added to the two-door.

Returning to the... dreamy side of things, it's surprising to see how well all the styling elements fit, especially since the Bavarian automotive producer has been pursuing controversial design pathways since the early 2000s, when the M3 CSL was launched.

Zooming out a bit, we can also talk about the need for BMW to bring back the said driving experience for a wider range of vehicles. On the one hand, the sales race against Mercedes-Benz and Audi means the company constantly needs to up the ante on the luxury front. On the other hand, the dynamic sensations delivered to the one behind the wheel make for the Bimmer trademark, so here's to hoping these do make a comeback.
BMW M2 BMW M3 CSL Bmw M rendering
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Noiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy UpdateNoiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy Update
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
DBX SUV Has to Change Aston Martin’s Fortunes Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Here Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le MansHere Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model YPhoto Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
BMW models:
BMW M2 CSBMW M2 CS CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumBMW X6BMW X6 Premium SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Upper PremiumBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactAll BMW models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day