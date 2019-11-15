2020 BMW M5 Face Swap for E39 M5 Looks Distorted, Grilles Are Too Big

Take a deep breath - this will help you get over the monstrosity that is the E90 BMW M5 face swap for the E39 M5. And while the rendering portraying the transplant is obviously ridiculous, there's more here than meets the eye.
For one thing, the contrast generated by comparing this pixel work with a photo of the original E39 (check out the social media post below) talks about the evolution of the Bavarian automaker's styling language.
Sure, trying to mix the two eras of BMW design is the reason why the melange doesn't work, but a bit of the "credit" also goes to the super-sized kidney grilles the German automotive producer uses nowadays.
And while the intakes of the current 5er/M5 might not be all that large, those found on the noses of the 7 Series and the X7 definitely are - such elements can never be judged alone, as we must compare them with the rest of the vehicle. And while the company talks about its historic models coming with such features, the problem is that the super-sized grilles simply don't fit the massive bodies of the said "7" models.
The story might just be different with the upcoming BMW 4 Series, which, as the Concept 4 has shown, will also make use of this design feature. For one thing, the sportier body of the coupe appears to mix with the humongous grilles better, while the power "domes" on the hood continuing the lines of the grilles make for a smoother integration - you can notice the concept in the image gallery above.
This brings us to a leaked photo that emerged last month, which seems to indicate that the upcoming M3 is also getting the humongous kidney grilles, possibly in a bid to stay consistent with the future M4. However, we need to wait for proper pics of the upcoming super-sedan before jumping to conclusions.
