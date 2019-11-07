autoevolution
 
Whenever BMW launches an all-new 3 Series, it is usually a big deal in the small luxury sedan segment. The 3 Series is a benchmark car, one other manufacturers have to play catch-up to. Yett this year something has changed.

How the Genesis G70 Stole the New BMW 3 Series’ Thunder

The launch of the all-new and really rather good G20 3 Series coincided with the launch of a rival model from Hyundai’s new luxury division, Genesis. It’s called the Genesis G70 and it actually debuted in 2018, but it was in 2019 when it really caught both buyers’ and journalists’ attention.

Before you read on any further, let me tell you the latest 3 Series, now in its seventh generation, is a solid, accomplished car. It looks better than its predecessor both inside and out and it’s better to drive too. It is jam-packed with some of the most advanced automotive technologies available and that blue and white propeller badge on its hood is instantly recognizable and highly coveted.

People know what a 3 Series is and even if not all brand connotations are positive, the fact that it is a nameplate that traces its roots back to 1975 means it’s had over 40 years to cement itself as a major player in the industry. It also has undeniable qualities of being great to drive and generally a good car (regardless of whichever generation you’re looking at), so it’s no wonder it’s the top seller in its class on many markets.

The most recent G20 incarnation has won its fair share of awards: Auto Zeitung named it “World’s Best Car“ in the midsize segment in 2018 and it was also Auto Bild Allrad’s “AWD Car of the Year up to €40,000” for 2018. And it didn’t just impress the press in its native Germany - it was also on Car Magazine’s “Best Buys” in the premium midsize category for 2018 and What Car? said it was its “Best Executive Car” for 2019.

The 3 Series lives in a fairly crowded sector where it’s not that easy to penetrate - Jaguar has tried with the XE and so far it hasn’t really succeeded, while Cadillac also tried with the ATS, but since it mostly sold in the U.S., it doesn’t really count on a global scale. The Lexus IS is more unique and popular and it has gained its own followers (a feat which the Jag and Cadillac can’t match).

Then there’s the Alfa Romeo which out-BMW’d BMW by making the Giulia the best car to drive in its class. The Giulia also has a remarkably good Quadrifoglio performance version that is at least as good as the haloed M3 (if not better).

The Genesis G70 is yet another newcomer, and it’s one with lots of talent and global ambitions (although it’s not sold in Europe at all, except in Russia. Genesis itself is a new name on the automotive scene too, having only been founded in November of 2015.

It first launched the G90 flagship, a worthy but ultimately unimpressive rival to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series, a model that attracted buyers by being an excellent deal - a decent big luxury barge that came fully-loaded at entry-level 7-Series money.

Then, in 2016, came the G80, Genesis’ BMW 5 Series rival, essentially a slightly refreshed and rebadged Hyundai Genesis. It too is a good car that’s a value proposition in the luxury segment, but since it’s tainted with the Hyundai badge, it doesn’t really portray the real ethos of the Korean manufacturer’s luxury division.

Neither model made any major splash, though, which is why the G70 is so intriguing. It’s become the darling of many automotive journos who find it great to drive, with weighty precise steering, a strong (optional) V6 engine hooked up to a very responsive automatic transmission and who also really enjoy its design and raft of standard features.

The G70, designed by Peter Schreyer and engineered by a team led by former BMW M division boss Albert Biermann, seems to have really hit the nail on the head. That makes it less of a surprise that it worthy to be mentioned in the same company as the established models in the class - it was quite clearly made with all its rivals in mind, with the goal to at least match them.

And even though it’s not perfect, those who have driven it seem quite happy to overlook some of its flaws: space for passengers in the rear is not great (especially compared with the really roomy new 3 Series), the infotainment is nowhere near as good as what you get in premium German cars and while most of the cabin is made of good materials, there are some lower down that feel more like they belong in a Hyundai, rather than a luxury car.

Plus the manual transmission (which can be had on the four-cylinder turbo engine) is apparently not that fulfilling to row through, and both engines exhibit noticeable lag before delivering their power. The G70 is also a bit heavier than the benchmark 3 Series, and this shows both in terms of acceleration numbers and economy as well.

Even so, it is cheaper than rivals, and it does most things very well - its biggest quality has to be that it looks and feels like a proper small luxury sedan. It’s got the face, it’s got the interior and the performance to convince buyers it is worthy and because it’s also a bit cheaper than rivals, it really starts to make a lot of sense.

It’s won numerous awards this year: 2019 North American Car of the Year, 2019 Motor Trend Car of the Year, Detroit Auto Show 2019 Car of the Year, Autotrader’s Best New Car for 2019 and New England Motor Press Association's 2019 Best Winter Sedan. Oh, and it apparently has a great panoramic sunroof, because it was awarded the Southern Automotive Media Association's 2019 Best Panoramic Sunroof Sedan distinction.
