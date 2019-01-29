Genesis Isn't Planning To Launch Performance Brand

AMG turned into Mercedes-AMG. And then, there’s also AMG-Line and not-exactly-AMG models such as the A 35, C 43, and E 53. Genesis, on the other hand, doesn’t want to dilute its brand by setting up a performance division which might be lessened further down the road.

30 photos



At the present moment, the



Genesis also has insight going for it, with most of the executives, chief engineers, and designers coming from other automakers. Albert Biermann, who’s head of research & development, used to be the chief engineer at BMW M before Kia and Hyundai convinced him to start from a clean sheet of paper.



What Biermann achieved with the Hyundai



Genesis is also struggling with the dealer franchising model in the United States, let alone the absence from the European continent. When it launches in Europe, the South Korean automaker will focus on the United Kingdom before turning its attention to Germany and subsequent markets.



Over in Australia, the luxury offshoot of Hyundai plans to open the first wholly-owned Genesis dealership in the world in March 2019 in Sydney. Later in the year, locations will be opened in Melbourne and Brisbane too. Genesis already has the tooling to produce RHD vehicles, which is good news for prospective customers in the United Kingdom.



