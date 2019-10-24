Hyundai Unveils Three Engines, 8-Speed Transmission for New Genesis GV80

Lamborghini Huracan "Aero" Has Covered Wheels, Looks Like a Hornet

Genesis Motor prepares to reveal the company’s first-ever utility vehicle, the GV80 that’s supposed to take on the likes of the luxurious BMW X5 and lesser competitors from Acura and Infiniti. For the time being, three engine options are offered along with an eight-speed DCT with wet clutches. 16 photos



The 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine billed Smartstream G2.5 T-GDi doesn’t have any horsepower and torque ratings yet, but what we do know is that the DCT is compatible with it. Moving on to the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, this fellow is much obliged to crank out 380 PS (375 horsepower) and 390 pound-feet (528 Nm) of torque thanks to dual injection.



Combining port fuel injection with direct injection offsets the weakest points of both technologies, as proven by Ford with the Coyote V8 engine. The biggest problem of GDI-exclusive powerplants is carbon buildup, a condition that restricts airflow to the combustion chambers.



As per







Only the G70 makes do with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 as the range-topping engine option, a powerplant we all know and love from the Kia Stinger GT. Both models are also available with a 2.0-liter turbo and 2.2-liter CRDi , and both rear-wheel-drive sedans feature six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions. Presented at the Innovation of Powertrain Technologies for Sustainable Mobility conference, all of them are part of the Smartstream family of eco-friendly driving solutions. The dual-clutch transmission integrates an electric oil pump and accumulator, software control logic that maximizes efficiency and responsiveness, as well as an optimized layout for varied applications.The 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine billed Smartstream G2.5 T-GDi doesn’t have any horsepower and torque ratings yet, but what we do know is that the DCT is compatible with it. Moving on to the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, this fellow is much obliged to crank out 380 PS (375 horsepower) and 390 pound-feet (528 Nm) of torque thanks to dual injection.Combining port fuel injection with direct injection offsets the weakest points of both technologies, as proven by Ford with the Coyote V8 engine. The biggest problem of GDI-exclusive powerplants is carbon buildup, a condition that restricts airflow to the combustion chambers.As per The Korean Car Blog , the 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 is rated at 278 PS (274 horsepower) and more torque than the 3.5 we’ve previously talked about. More to the point, look forward to 588 Nm (434 pound-feet) and selective catalytic reduction. Hyundai didn’t say a word about U.S. availability for the diesel option, which means that this engine will be relegated to the South Korean market at first, then Europe and the United Kingdom. Genesis said that 2020 is the year the brand will launch on the Old Continent, and by then, it’s likely the GV70 will be revealed as well. For the time being, U.S. customers are treated to three sedans from the compact executive, mid-sized, and full-size segments. These are the G70, G80, and G90, and the latter two can be optioned with a no-nonsense V8 as well.Only the G70 makes do with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 as the range-topping engine option, a powerplant we all know and love from the Kia Stinger GT. Both models are also available with a 2.0-liter turbo and 2.2-liter, and both rear-wheel-drive sedans feature six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.