BMW has shown interest in making performance cars whose get up and go is enhanced through the use of electric motors, but it has so far not made an electrified M car.

BMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or Not

5 Nov 2019, 9:45 UTC ·
Well, that will soon change, as the manufacturer has confirmed plans to go hybrid for some of its future Motorsport models. The announcement was not made in an official fashion, but it was made by a brand executive.

BMW Motorsport Division boss, Markus Flasch, said at an Australian M meeting “ I can assure you we’re working on electrification. “ He went on to say, according to CarAdvice, that “ I’ve driven petrol-electric vehicles from the M team. I’ve driven plug-in hybrids from the M team. It’s there. But I cannot disclose data. I cannot disclose a (production) start date. But we’re working on it. It’s on the shelf. 

But don’t fret, because none of this is really set in stone yet, and Flasch says that even if they do actually go ahead and do it, electrification will be reserved for M-badged SUVs. He made it clear that the M2, M3 and M4 won’t be turned into hybrids, at least not at the same time as the SUVs.

The reason behind all this? Well, it’s the increasingly stringent emissions regulations that are being enforced in Europe, and since SUVs are thirstier than their sedan and hatchback counterparts, extra measures need to be taken to make them comply. And if it’s high performance SUVs we’re talking about, then they’re even less efficient than run of the mill models, so there’s extra impetus to hybridize these too.

BMW is obviously aware that electrification might seem like diluting the brand, especially since it most likely means it would spell the end of manual gearboxes in M cars. The fact that none of its M-badged SUVs are available with a manual might also have something to do with this.

For BMW’s larger M cars, hybridization will probably signify the end of the line for V8 power. BMW’s S63 4.4-liter V8 engine was introduced in 2010, when it debuted on the X5M/X6M duo and then one year later in the M5, and if the automaker electrifies future incarnations of these models, these will most likely be motivated by a six-cylinder engine.

In other words, you can bet BMW will just use the same S55 3-liter twin-turbo engine that powers the M3 and M4 and give it extra kick with the addition of electric motors. It could maybe also give the unit an electric supercharger that minimizes lag, like the one Audi uses for the SQ7 performance SUV.

And while the loss of the V8 doesn’t sound like a good thing, we’re sure BMW’s engineers will make those future X5M and X6M models considerably faster (and better) than the ones they sell today. As Markus Flasch put it, BMW M car customers “will only buy the successor model if it’s better than the predecessor model, so if a new technology doesn’t qualify itself as better than its predecessor then it’s not going to happen.

The S55 engine sounds great and its use means that BMW’s larger M SUVs will still sound nice after the V8 is gone. Further down the line, another prospect that’s less exciting is the future hybridization of the M2, M3 and M4 (as well as the X3M and X4M) because they will probably end up being powered by four-cylinder engines aided by electric motors to be even more rapid than today’s models. Sure, the original E30 M3 was a four-cylinder car, yet the M3 and M4 are associated with a six-pot soundtrack, and this might not go down so well with fans.

BMW does have experience making performance hybrids - the i8 may not be perfect, but it’s much better than it could have been, and still, overall is an enjoyable drive. The i8 is not just good by hybrid standards, but it actually holds its own against more established performance car nameplates.

And the i8 was BMW’s first effort. The all-electric i3 city car is another electrified BMW that’s great to drive and much more fun than you’d expect it to be. So maybe its future part-EV Motorsport models will pleasantly surprise us once they arrive on the scene. Hopefully.
