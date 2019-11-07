autoevolution
 

Used Renault EV Batteries Can Now Carry You on the Seine in Paris

7 Nov 2019, 14:41 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
You can’t go to Paris and not take a trip down the Seine. Starting next year, you will be able to enjoy the world-famous tourist attraction with a less guilty mind, because the first-ever all-electric passenger boat to use second life batteries will go into service.
3 photos
Black Swan, the passenger boat powered solely by Renault second life batteries
Not only will you be able to take in the famous Parisian sights from aboard a vessel, as you’re sailing down the river, but you will do so knowing that the trip is emissions-free – AND reusing batteries that would otherwise would be discarded, probably. The boat is called Black Swan (quite a statement in of itself) and is built on an already existing craft from Italian firm Tullio Abbate, Renault says in a statement.

The second life batteries come from Renault electric vehicles., after they have been used in the vehicles and reserviced with this goal in mind. The project is a partnership between Renault, the Seine Alliance and Green-Vision, which specializes in electric propulsion. Seine Alliance plans to turn its entire river cruise fleet electric by 2024, and this is the first step in that particular direction.

Four such second life batteries will be used to power up the Black Swan’s 20 kW electric motors. It will take 2 to 3 hours to fully charge the batteries, and they will provide an autonomy of 2 hours, Renault estimates.

There are other advantages to turning the former electric combustion engine craft into an electric one, too. There is, of course, the issue of cost-efficiency. And then, that of total weight: the batteries and the motors, which will be housed in specially-designed stainless steel containers under the boat’s bench seats, weigh 278 kg (612.8 pounds) together, which is considerably lighter than what the fuel tank and original engines weighed.

So here’s to lighter, emissions- and guilt-free trips down the Seine. Bon voyage!
Renault Renault Z.E. Renault Zoe EVs electric boat pollution Paris
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von BraunPack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von Braun
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car World's Fastest SUVs to Take on the AutobahnWorld's Fastest SUVs to Take on the Autobahn
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future How the Genesis G70 Stole the New BMW 3 Series’ ThunderHow the Genesis G70 Stole the New BMW 3 Series’ Thunder
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Lister Makes Better Jaguars than JaguarLister Makes Better Jaguars than Jaguar
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Why You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space TelescopeWhy You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space Telescope
Latest car models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallPEUGEOT 301PEUGEOT 301 CompactPEUGEOT TravellerPEUGEOT Traveller Large MPVVOLVO XC40 RechargeVOLVO XC40 Recharge Small SUVBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day