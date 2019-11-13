autoevolution

2020 BMW 1 Series Moose Test Reveals Predictable Handling, Some Understeer

13 Nov 2019, 15:23 UTC ·
Introduced in the early 2000s with great pomp and circumstance, the 1 Series was downgraded to front- and all-wheel drive for the 2020 model year with the arrival of the third generation. F40 is the codename of the hatchback, and the UKL2 vehicle architecture isn’t exactly as sharp as some people would expect.
Spanish motoring publication km77.com performed multiple moose tests with the 1 Series to find out how much of a devolution we’re treated to. Although the Bimmer had “safe reactions in every test” at speeds of up to 73 km/h, the standard tires limit the car’s grip and traction when the going gets a little twisty.

“Understeer is too big at the exit of the second cone lane, making it impossible to steer into the third.” The suspension is on the soft side as well, and in a way, that’s a good thing for daily driving. As opposed to the M135i xDrive with all-wheel drive and more than 300 ponies, the three-cylinder turbo 118i is nothing more than a commuter for customers in the market for a premium-oriented hatchback.

The verdict? km77.com believes that the 1 Series “changes direction easily” and “body roll is moderate,” two traits that you’d expect from a car in this segment, from this type of automaker, and at a price point that could’ve been more competitive. Mercedes-Benz offers the A-Class hatchback at 26,555 euros for the A 160 with 110 PS while BMW can’t do better than 28,200 euros for the 118i with 140 PS on tap. Adding insult to injury, the Merc’s interior is way better.

Sporting credentials also favor Stuttgart over Munich thanks to the AMG 35 and AMG 45 series. The A-Class in A 45 S 4Matic+ specification cranks out 421 PS from 2.0 liters displacement, a difference of more than 100 horsepower compared to the BMW 1 Series hatchback in M235i xDrive flavor. So much for that "Ultimate Driving Machine" promise, huh?

On an ending note, would you take the A-Class over the 1 Series if you had 30 grand to spare?

