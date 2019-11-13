autoevolution

Fiat 500X American Lineup Welcomes Sport Model for 2020

13 Nov 2019
Following the European reveal of the 500X Sport, the coolest Fiat crossover on sale today heads stateside with a starting price of $26,895 excluding destination. When compared to the Jeep Renegade with a similar specification, it becomes obvious which of the two is the better buy in the subcompact segment.
Fiat is on a losing streak in the United States over many reasons, particularly the oft-mentioned poor reliability and even poorer after-sales service of the dealership network. Returning to the subject of this story, the 500X Sport comes standard with intelligent all-wheel drive, a rear-axle disconnect system, 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque, and an auto.

Uconnect 4 infotainment with a 7.0-inch touchscreen display is also standard, and it includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, satellite navigation, and a few apps. SiriusXM Radio is offered with a 12-month trial subscription, and the list of goodies further includes an all-new exterior color called Rovente Red.

Sport badging, available LED lighting for the front and rear fascias, LED fog lamps, dark-finish exterior accents, 18- and 19-inch aluminum wheels, a chrome-tipped exhaust system, and Michelin CrossClimate all-seasons are a few other highlights, joined by a black roof option. Other colors for the bodywork of the Italian crossover include Black, Moda Grey, Italia Blue, and White.

“With standard turbo power, the Fiat 500X Sport is a fresh, new alternative in one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry,” said Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger car brands at Fiat Chrysler in North America. The little utility vehicle can also achieve up to 30 miles per gallon out on the highway, the only choice in its class that manages that rating with all-wheel drive as standard.

More than 70 safety and technology features supplement the ownership experience in both ways, more so if you remember how many electrical, electronic, and software glitches hinder the entire Fiat Chrysler portfolio in the United States of America. Not that long ago, the 9HP48 and 948TE transmission. nine-speed automatic transmissions were subjected to multiple recalls over just as many problems.

Scheduled to arrive in Fiat studios across the nation in the first quarter of 2020, the 500X Sport will make little difference to the downfall of the 500X in terms of sales volumes. Over the course of calendar year 2018, the Italians couldn’t manage to do better than 5,223 examples of the breed in this part of the world, a far cry from the maximum of 12,599 units in 2016.
