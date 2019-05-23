Fiat Rolls Out Half a Million 500X SUVs in Five Years of Production

When Fiat decided to launch a new SUV in 2014, nobody was surprised, as this car type had been on a roll for some time. Yet when that SUV turned out to be an oversized 500 with Jeep Renegade DNA, a lot of eyebrows were raised.

6 photos SUV became known, proved to be a nearly instant hit. And now, in its fifth year of production, the nameplate reached an important milestone.



Fiat announced this week the model is entering a select club of cars after the 500X no. 500,000 rolled off the assembly lines of the carmaker’s facility in Melfi, Italy.



The unit that happened to get honored with this unique distinction is part of the



“The new milestone is even more proof of the success of this model, which has led its segment in Italy and been permanently in the European top ten ever since its launch in 2014,” said the Italian carmaker about the achievement.



Currently, the



In the U.S., where it was introduced nearly four years ago, the results are however disastrous: under 10,000 units sold each year.



Fiat launched a facelifted version of the 500X last year, and the cars have begun arriving stateside in March. In the U.S. the new version sells for $25,985 including destination, a tad more expensive than its sibling, the Fortunately, the eyebrow-raising thing didn’t last, as the 500X, as thebecame known, proved to be a nearly instant hit. And now, in its fifth year of production, the nameplate reached an important milestone.Fiat announced this week the model is entering a select club of cars after the 500X no. 500,000 rolled off the assembly lines of the carmaker’s facility in Melfi, Italy.The unit that happened to get honored with this unique distinction is part of the 120th limited edition , a version of the 500X that was presented for the first time earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. The car comes equipped with a 1.3 FireFly turbo engine that develops 150 hp and is controlled via a dual clutch automatic transmission.“The new milestone is even more proof of the success of this model, which has led its segment in Italy and been permanently in the European top ten ever since its launch in 2014,” said the Italian carmaker about the achievement.Currently, the 500X nameplate sells in several markets, including in the U.S. In Europe, its home continent, the car performs rather well, constantly selling over 90,000 units per year since 2016, according to Car Sales Base In the U.S., where it was introduced nearly four years ago, the results are however disastrous: under 10,000 units sold each year.Fiat launched a facelifted version of the 500X last year, and the cars have begun arriving stateside in March. In the U.S. the new version sells for $25,985 including destination, a tad more expensive than its sibling, the Jeep Renegade