Parents Forget Newborn Child in a Taxi on Their Way Home from Hospital

More on this:

1 British Water Company Sends Uber and Taxi Drivers to Investigate Leaks

2 British Tourist Charged $930 For 5-Minute Taxi Ride in New Zealand

3 Taxi Driver Loses an Eye After Drunk Passenger Stabs Him With a Stiletto Heel

4 Dumb Arsonists Set Fire to Taxi Parked at Gas Station, With Driver Inside

5 Uber And Taxi Drivers Block Path of Responding Ambulance to Fight