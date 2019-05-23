autoevolution

Parents Forget Newborn Child in a Taxi on Their Way Home from Hospital

23 May 2019
by
How’s that for a memorable trip back from the hospital after welcoming a new child into the family? One mom and dad from Hamburg, Germany forgot their newborn in the back of a taxi and didn’t realize it until it was too late.
In a post on the official Facebook page, Hamburg Police reveals the mom and dad had just welcomed their second child. The mother and baby were discharged from the hospital and they summoned a taxi to take them home.

Once at their destination, they got out and the man paid the fare. He didn’t realize something was missing until he had already closed the door and the taxi drove off. Police say he tried to run after the car, while signaling the driver to stop, but to no avail. The dad called the police and told them his child was missing, which spanned a wide search across the city.

The driver took his lunch break right afterwards, taking the car to an underground garage. When he came back, his clandestine passenger was still sound asleep, so he continued with his daily work, going to the airport to pick up passengers.

When he did find one, they informed him that he had a baby in the backseat. The driver panicked and called the cops, who, in turn, brought the child back into the parents’ loving arms.

The post doesn’t say how long the child was missing, but at least a couple of hours must’ve passed since the moment mom and dad forgot about him / her and the moment the airport passenger saw him / her in the back of the taxi. The baby slept soundly during all this time, but the parents must have been through hell.

This was their re-admission into parenthood: the land of the perpetually exhausted and occasionally forgetful.

