2019 Fiat 500X Now En Route To U.S. Dealerships

More on this:

1 Drunk Driver Calls The Cops on Drunk Driver, Gets Duly Arrested

2 New Fiat 500 EV Confirmed For 2020 Geneva Motor Show

3 Skoda Wants to Make a Factory in Serbia, VW Group Might Use It Too

4 Fiat 120th Anniversary Edition Fails To Impress In Geneva

5 Mopar-Backed Fiat Centoventi Is the Epitome of Modularity