2019 Fiat 500X Now En Route To U.S. Dealerships

Facelifted for the 2019 model year, the 500X is beginning to pour into the United States with standard all-wheel drive and a starting price of $25,985 including destination. Let that sink in for a moment, then remember the Jeep Renegade is $24,520, even cheaper with front-wheel drive.
It’s hard to understand Fiat with the 500X in the United States, more so because the 500X doesn’t come with Trailhawk off-road capability. The sales figures favor the Jeep too, with Fiat moving 5,223 examples of the breed in 2018 compared to 97,062 for the Renegade.
Being a part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the losses Fiat posts on the 500X are covered by Jeep with the Renegade. It’s this parasitic synergy that allows FCA to prosper even though a lot of the automaker’s products aren’t in with the “in” crowd.
“Our first batch of new Italian-designed, fun-to-drive 2019 Fiat 500X small crossovers are just starting to arrive,” declared Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands in North America. “Customers will soon be able to experience and enjoy the all-new turbocharged 1.3-liter engine with class-leading torque, standard all-wheel-drive capability, and a host of new safety and technology features.”
Guess what? The 1.3-liter turbo with 177 horsepower falls behind the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated that comes standard in the Renegade, packing 184 ponies and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 1.3 can be had in the Jeep too, translating to an alternative for customers who demand more torque than the Tigershark MultiAir 2 has to offer.
Both nameplates are manufactured at the Melfi assembly plant in Italy, and both come with engine stop/start as standard. Redesigned fascias, nearly 70 safety and security features, and three trim levels are the highlights of the 500X for the 2019 model year.
The entry-level Pop features 17-inch aluminum wheels, projector headlamps, and leatherette on the steering wheel and gear-shift knob. The Trekking, priced at $27,490, is better equipped with things such as 12 months of SiriusXM Radio and the 3.5-inch color TFT cluster screen. At the other end of the scale, the Trekking Plus starts at $30,690 and features the Uconnect 4 infotainment, ParkSense Front, automatic temperature control, and turn-by-turn satellite navigation.
