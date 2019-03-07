Fiat 120th Anniversary Edition Fails To Impress In Geneva

When it comes to the three members of the 500, these cars are definitely chic. By 2005 standards, but chic nevertheless. Even the 120th Anniversary Edition struggles to capture the attention of passersby at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo in Switzerland.

There’s a good reason Fiat isn’t doing great in Europe and the United States, and this half-baked approach can be witnessed in the 120th Anniversary too. As it stands, the As the name implies, Fiat celebrates 120 years since Giovanni Agnelli set up shop. The Italian industrialist opened Fabbrica Italiana di Automobili Torino’s first manufacturing plant in 1900, leading the automaker to his death in 1945. By 1910, Fiat was the largest automaker in Italy.Joining the Concept Centoventi electric vehicle, the 120th Anniversary Edition stands out in the crowd with the help of celebratory badging. The 500, 500X, and 500L are all available in this flavor, but specifications differ.Let’s start with the 500. The 120th can be had with the 1.2-liter engine (with or without LPG capability) or the 0.9-liter Twin Air. The Tuxedo two-tone paintwork is complemented by copper-colored wheels and a black roof. As expected, the special edition is also available as a convertible.Moving on to the 500X, the Italian half-brother of the Jeep Renegade is also available in Pearl Tuxedo and Silver Tuxedo in addition to the standard Tuxedo black-and-white color combination. 16-inch alloy wheels, full-LED headlamps, copper-colored upholstery, and the 1.6-liter E-torq four-cylinder with 110 PS are included. The 1.0-liter Firefly turbo, 1.3-, and 1.6-liter MultiJet can also be had, with outputs of up to 120 ponies.Even though the 500L is the unloved child of the 500 series, Fiat managed to breathe new life into the multi-purpose vehicle with the 120th Anniversary special edition. For some reason or another, the 1.4-liter Fire comes standard, an old design and inadequate engine for a vehicle that weighs 1,400 kilograms. Move un up to the 1.3-liter MultiJet, and the Dualogic automated manual takes all the fun out of the driving experience.There’s a good reason Fiat isn’t doing great in Europe and the United States, and this half-baked approach can be witnessed in the 120th Anniversary too. As it stands, the 124 Spider and 124 Abarth remain your best options if you fancy an all-new Fiat.