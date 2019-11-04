2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Current Model, Differences Are Subtle

BMW is currently working on a number of projects, one of them being a mid-life facelift for the whole 5 Series family. Yes, that includes a much bigger grille like on its big brother, but the M5 facelift has just been spotted looking altogether more subtle.
This awesome-looking little fleet of BMW prototypes shows the brand new 2021 M5 facelift in camo (left) next to the regular model that came out a little while back. And as you can see, there's not much of a difference in the grille department.
It's not uncommon for M models to get more subtle facelifts than regular models they're based on. You could hardly tell what had been done to the F80 M3, for example. But at the same time, BMW could be pulling a fast one on us and change the grille at the last moment.
The prototype does show updates in other areas, like the lower bumper, where we see more mesh in the middle and enlargements for the side intakes. Cosmetic changes also include the all-new LED headlight design, and less noticeable updates at the back. The entire rear bumper is disguised, which could mean the diffuser and the overall layout could be tweaked or this could be a new version of the car.
Rumors talked about an M5 CS model coming out soon. The M5 Competition already offers you more power and features, but with the CS, the M5 could go back to its track-focused roots. Of course, power would still come from a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8, which so far hasn't gone past the 625 horsepower mark, but it is possible to do so.
Battle with the RS7 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S could give BMW reason to continue updating this M5 model. We believe the generation should last until about 2024, and at that time, the model will go for a hybrid system.
