autoevolution
 

2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Current Model, Differences Are Subtle

4 Nov 2019, 21:28 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
BMW is currently working on a number of projects, one of them being a mid-life facelift for the whole 5 Series family. Yes, that includes a much bigger grille like on its big brother, but the M5 facelift has just been spotted looking altogether more subtle.
21 photos
2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle2021 BMW M5 Facelift Spotted Next to Older Model, Differences Are Subtle
This awesome-looking little fleet of BMW prototypes shows the brand new 2021 M5 facelift in camo (left) next to the regular model that came out a little while back. And as you can see, there's not much of a difference in the grille department.

It's not uncommon for M models to get more subtle facelifts than regular models they're based on. You could hardly tell what had been done to the F80 M3, for example. But at the same time, BMW could be pulling a fast one on us and change the grille at the last moment.

The prototype does show updates in other areas, like the lower bumper, where we see more mesh in the middle and enlargements for the side intakes. Cosmetic changes also include the all-new LED headlight design, and less noticeable updates at the back. The entire rear bumper is disguised, which could mean the diffuser and the overall layout could be tweaked or this could be a new version of the car.

Rumors talked about an M5 CS model coming out soon. The M5 Competition already offers you more power and features, but with the CS, the M5 could go back to its track-focused roots. Of course, power would still come from a 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8, which so far hasn't gone past the 625 horsepower mark, but it is possible to do so.

Battle with the RS7 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S could give BMW reason to continue updating this M5 model. We believe the generation should last until about 2024, and at that time, the model will go for a hybrid system.
2021 BMW M5 BMW M5 Facelift spyshots BMW
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dethroning Tesla: After Taycan Turbo Launch, Porsche Is Reloading Its GunsDethroning Tesla: After Taycan Turbo Launch, Porsche Is Reloading Its Guns
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road How the World's Oldest Auto Nameplate Aged in Eight DecadesHow the World's Oldest Auto Nameplate Aged in Eight Decades
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Honda Resurrects a Dying Breed. Is the Manual Gearbox Worth the Effort?Honda Resurrects a Dying Breed. Is the Manual Gearbox Worth the Effort?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future This RWD Peugeot Sedan Should Make It StatesideThis RWD Peugeot Sedan Should Make It Stateside
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Stranger Things Cars Came from This All-Women Car Casting AgencyStranger Things Cars Came from This All-Women Car Casting Agency
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumBMW X6BMW X6 Premium SUVBMW 8 Series Gran CoupeBMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Upper PremiumBMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAll BMW models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day