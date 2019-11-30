Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side?

4 Is the Audi SQ7 Faster Than an Old Q7 V12 TDI?

1 Watch the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S Do the 0-100 KM/H Acceleration in 3.9 Seconds

More on this:

Watch the 306 MINI Clubman JCW Accelerate from 0 to 100 KM/H in 4.9 Seconds

The Clubman was never the star of the MINI show, but we think this 2020 Clubman JCW is worth buying if you have the cash for it. That's because it's been bestowed with a real performance engine, the same one powering the M135i 3 photos



Well, it's really up to you. But while some find the look of the new 1 Series to be repugnant, thanks to that big grille design, there's no such complaints with the MINI. In fact, it's slightly sexier for 2020 thanks to the mildest facelift of all time, consisting of Union Jack-themed taillights (the British flag).



The thing that's perhaps holding the MINI back is the dashboard. Looking at this acceleration video is like reading the lyrics of a boy band song from the 2000s - it just doesn't add up in the digital era. Perhaps this is something the company can look into next time, as the novelty of the round speedometer has ended a long time ago.



This can be a viable alternative to a Golf GTI. And while those twin doors aren't the most practical setup in the world, you're also unlikely to come across anything like a MINI with six doors, a red roof and flags for taillights. The sound isn't bad either, despite having to put up with OPF technology.



Previous models years still had a 2-liter engine, but it only made 231 hp. Besides the 75 extra ponies, torque has gone up by 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). If you don't like the baby wagon, you can have the same powertrain in the slightly heavier Countryman JCW or the crazy



306 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque come pouring out from a 2-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo engine. It can be delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox too. Why buy this over the BMW counterpart?Well, it's really up to you. But while some find the look of the new 1 Series to be repugnant, thanks to that big grille design, there's no such complaints with the MINI. In fact, it's slightly sexier for 2020 thanks to the mildest facelift of all time, consisting of Union Jack-themed taillights (the British flag).The thing that's perhaps holding the MINI back is the dashboard. Looking at this acceleration video is like reading the lyrics of a boy band song from the 2000s - it just doesn't add up in the digital era. Perhaps this is something the company can look into next time, as the novelty of the round speedometer has ended a long time ago.This can be a viable alternative to a Golf GTI. And while those twin doors aren't the most practical setup in the world, you're also unlikely to come across anything like a MINI with six doors, a red roof and flags for taillights. The sound isn't bad either, despite having to put up with OPF technology.Previous models years still had a 2-liter engine, but it only made 231 hp. Besides the 75 extra ponies, torque has gone up by 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). If you don't like the baby wagon, you can have the same powertrain in the slightly heavier Countryman JCW or the crazy JCW GP hatchback , a record-holding front-wheel-drive rascal.