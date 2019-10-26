autoevolution
 

2020 Range Rover Evoque 0-100 KM/H Acceleration Test With 300 HP

26 Oct 2019, 18:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Everybody had access to the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque when it came out about half a year ago, yet there aren't that many acceleration tests on YouTube. Here's one, putting the P300 model through the 0-100 gauntlet.
16 photos
This Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover EvoqueThis Is What the Lumma Widebody Kit Does to the New Range Rover Evoque
You might think that acceleration tests have become boring, but people still want to watch them. Three or four years after a car has been launched, it's the main thing folks search for, since they want to know what's the quickest thing in the segment. And let's get one thing clear: it's not the Evoque.

Even without watching this video, we know the 2020 Evoque is not going to be the quickest premium crossover. The ordinary-sounding P300 model is actually a decent increase over the old 285 horsepower Evoque Autobiography Dynamic. It's also on par with soft performance crossovers like the MINI Countryman JCW, VW T-Roc and Cupra Ateca.

As its name suggests, you're dealing with 300 horsepower, coming from a 2-liter engine which is the biggest that fits in the Evoque and also makes 400 Nm of torque. Decent numbers, so why does it take the Evoque P300 6.6 seconds to reach 100 km/h when all the other rivals need about 5 seconds? It won't even reach 250 km/h.

Well, part of it has to do with the weight of the car, which is very nearly 2 metric tons. Yeah, we know, pretty shocking. The Evoque looks like a tight unit but is burdened with hybrid technology and basically... luxury.

The other issue is with the 9-speed gearbox. Most of the fast crossovers use the ZF 8-speed auto or a DSG twin-clutch. But VW's unit isn't as smooth, and we honestly like how the Evoque doesn't feel like a collection of parts, more like a genuine attempt at luxury. It sounds like we're sugar-coating it, but the guys at PDriveTV also think it's the "best in-car design of the segment."

2020 range rover evoque acceleration test Evoque Evoque P300
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Ready for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTEReady for the World’s First EV Hot Hatch? It Could Be This VW ID.3 GTE
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Defender 110LAND ROVER Defender 110 Medium SUVLAND ROVER Defender 90LAND ROVER Defender 90 Medium SUVLAND ROVER Discovery SportLAND ROVER Discovery Sport Small SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover EvoqueLAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque Large SUVAll LAND ROVER models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day