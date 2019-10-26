2020 Range Rover Evoque 0-100 KM/H Acceleration Test With 300 HP

Everybody had access to the all-new 2020 Range Rover Evoque when it came out about half a year ago, yet there aren't that many acceleration tests on YouTube. Here's one, putting the P300 model through the 0-100 gauntlet.
You might think that acceleration tests have become boring, but people still want to watch them. Three or four years after a car has been launched, it's the main thing folks search for, since they want to know what's the quickest thing in the segment. And let's get one thing clear: it's not the Evoque.
Even without watching this video, we know the 2020 Evoque is not going to be the quickest premium crossover. The ordinary-sounding P300 model is actually a decent increase over the old 285 horsepower Evoque Autobiography Dynamic. It's also on par with soft performance crossovers like the MINI Countryman JCW, VW T-Roc and Cupra Ateca.
As its name suggests, you're dealing with 300 horsepower, coming from a 2-liter engine which is the biggest that fits in the Evoque and also makes 400 Nm of torque. Decent numbers, so why does it take the Evoque P300 6.6 seconds to reach 100 km/h when all the other rivals need about 5 seconds? It won't even reach 250 km/h.
Well, part of it has to do with the weight of the car, which is very nearly 2 metric tons. Yeah, we know, pretty shocking. The Evoque looks like a tight unit but is burdened with hybrid technology and basically... luxury.
The other issue is with the 9-speed gearbox. Most of the fast crossovers use the ZF 8-speed auto or a DSG twin-clutch. But VW's unit isn't as smooth, and we honestly like how the Evoque doesn't feel like a collection of parts, more like a genuine attempt at luxury. It sounds like we're sugar-coating it, but the guys at PDriveTV also think it's the "best in-car design of the segment."
