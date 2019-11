Watch the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S Do the 0-100 KM/H Acceleration in 3.9 Seconds

AMG

We believe that while six and eight-cylinder luxury car owners should feel a little sinful, a 2-liter turbo is almost guilt-free. This is probably the smallest road car you can have that still smacks your head into the restraint when accelerating.The A45 S does so with extreme prejudice, thanks to the most power-dense engine out there, making 421 horsepower from only four cylinders plus 500 Nm of torque. Not since the days of the Evo X has an automaker gone this crazy with the output, but the A45 is no Mitsubishi.One quick look at the interior will reveal what sets this apart from all its rivals: two screens that are as smart and bright as any iPad which turns the experience of driving into a digital game. Also, the layout of the dash is a cut above everything else right now. Of course, if you don't like hatchbacks, Mercedes can already sell you the same car as a coupe, the CLA 45 S. By next year, we could have the GLA and GLB equivalents too.But the thing is you're paying €62,000 for the A45 S, about twice as much as a normal A-Class, and that's mostly due to the prestige of thebadge and the engineering they put into this car. Thank god this yellow paint is free!Take the 4Matic+system, for example. It's a new setup with an electrically-controlled rear clutch that engages much faster than before. There's even a drift mode for it, though conditions aren't right for that here. The video below also shows it reaching 278 km/h, a bit higher than the limiter should allow.