2021 Mercedes C-Class Caught in Traffic, Looks More Elegant

The Mercedes C-Class has always been a good car to own, but never looked contemporary. However, this new generation doesn't look like it's being held back for the sake of its bigger brothers.
We've talked about the 2021 creation before, but this new sedan continues to hold onto most of its secrets. Given the amount of camouflage that's on the car, we'd say that it's at least a year away from being shown, but the styling is already quite promising.
Mercedes has this thing where all its new modes are more streamlined than before, with minimal lines and narrow lights. The trend started with the CLS III, and while that car wasn't dramatic enough for our taste, we're noticing an improvement here. You see, big headlights now make a car look cheap, even when they've been updated to the latest LED technology.
Overall, the new C-Class looks bigger as well, with an increase in both wheelbase and width. Unsurprisingly, we saw similar changes with the 3 Series when BMW introduced the latest generation. Another battlefield for these two compact executives is weight, and Mercedes has already confirmed it will use a lot of aluminum for the skin and chassis of the W206.
The number of body styles will be reduced as well. The cabriolet is certain to be discontinued after just one generation, while the coupe could be made obsolete by a dedicated AMG sports car that we saw testing as a chopped E63 mule. The wagon still makes sense, but mostly in Europe.
Engines could also suffer radical updates, as the latest rumors once again talk about a 2-liter hybrid+turbo combo powering the successor for the C63. We don't want to believe it, but stranger things have happened. For most people, the fact that you won't have a six-cylinder in the next C-Class isn't important. How after do you see a C43? But the purists aren't going to be happy.
