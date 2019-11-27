autoevolution

Slammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold Everything

27 Nov 2019, 21:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Here's one that slipped through the cracks at SEMA this year. It's the most extreme version of the new Navigator we've seen so far, slammed so hard it looks like its wheels have been stolen.
14 photos
Slammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold EverythingSlammed Lincoln Navigator "Navih8r" Looks Impossible, Has Gold Everything
We often come across renderings of lowered SUV-turned-racecars and think to ourselves "that's ridiculous." Even the artists who make them say it's probably impossible to bring a 4x4 that low. However, when Jake McKiddie got a call about slamming a Lincoln, he immediately set to work.

Jake's shop Phat Phabz in Oklahoma City specializes in these kinds of builds, usually trucks. But their experience lends itself nicely to a Ford-based SUV.

This type of customization is totally alien to us, so forgive the odd mistake. But from what we understand, a lot of the underbody had to be cut. The axles now go into the body and all the stock fenders wells have been replaced with special aluminum tubs. To do that, the Navigator basically had to be fully stripped and things like the trunk, seats or even the soundproofing got re-engineered.

A special chassis had to be added to bring rigidity back to the vehicle, and even the fuel tank needed custom work because the stock one might have caught fire. From what we gather, even the engine is a custom metal-engraved piece with gold accents and a Rolex on top. That's because this is a commission from a jeweler, which partly explains all the gold accents. This sounds like a "money no object" kind of order, especially when you want to take it to SEMA.

Air suspension is used here, and when the SUV isn't driven, it can sit on the body instead of the wheels. Anyway, now that we have some knowledge of how these things are made, we could share some more builds. Watch the fabricator at work in the video below and tell us what you think.

lincoln navigator slammed SUV Lincoln sema 2019
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
LINCOLN models:
LINCOLN CorsairLINCOLN Corsair Medium SUVLINCOLN AviatorLINCOLN Aviator Large SUVLINCOLN NavigatorLINCOLN Navigator Large SUVLINCOLN NautilusLINCOLN Nautilus Medium SUVLINCOLN MKCLINCOLN MKC Medium SUVAll LINCOLN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day