Widebody Volkswagen Atlas Looks Like a SEMA Project

The Atlas is arguably the most successful product Volkswagen offers in America right now. Big, bold and competitively priced, it's already served as the blueprint for those spinoffs VW likes so much.
We're talking about the more dynamic-looking Atlas Cross Sport and the upcoming pickup truck. But there's no reason you can't match the old to the new and have the Atlas a tuner's car.

As you've probably seen, the Atlas isn't a fast crossover. V6 or turbo, it takes about 10 seconds to do the 0-60mph sprint. Sure, you could strap some induction onto the 3.6-liter, but there are better ways to spend your money... unless you're talking about a SEMA project.

We don't know if anybody is bringing a cool Atlas to this year's Las Vegas convention, but if anybody wants plans for a widebody kit they could launch next year, Brad Builds has something interesting all modeled up.

His vision is appropriately called the Volkswagen Goliath and consists of a widened, lowered SUV that wants to go racing. Starting with the chin spoiler, we notice that this is bigger than the vehicle used to be, matching the two or three inches of added bodywork on either side.

The air intakes have been covered in carbon while tint gets liberally applied to the headlights and windscreen. When photos of the sides and back will be available in the next few days, we'll let you know what the diffuser and exhausts look like too.

The other rendering proposed by Brad Builds is a simpler slammed look, where the massive polished alloys become the center of attention. Look closely and you might also notice the letter R on the side, and that's because the artist envisions a version powered by a massive V10 twin-turbo TDI. We know that's never going to happen in America, but why should the truck people be allowed to have all the fun?



