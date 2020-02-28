Ford Bronco Gets F-250 Super Duty "Facelift", Looks Insane

It's no secret that the release of the 2021 Ford Bronco, which will see the nameplate returning after a 25-year absence, is also boosting the popularity of the truck-based SUV's previous generations. For one thing, we get to see more and more custom builds based on old Broncos, with the project that brought us here being an example as good as any.
At first, this contraption might seem odd, since the Bronco has been given an F-250 Super Duty "facelift" (this looks like the 2017 model of the truck). It all starts up front, where the massive fascia of the truck makes the SUV appear somewhat cartoonish - the ratio between the size of the headlights and those of front wings is insane!
It seems like we're dealing with a second-generation Bronco, the kind built between 1977 and 1979. And while we can't see the rear end of the project, the F250 taillights that are barely visible mean we can expect a treatment similar to that of the front end. And transplant list also covers the wheels of the vehicle.
Heck, even the interior of the Bronco has been swapped with that of the Super Duty truck, as you'll notice by using the swipe feature of the social media post below.
The build is handled by Arizona-based Vintage Iron & Restoration, a specialist that might just want to include "Chrome" in its name for this contraption.
Sure, this is a machine that splits opinions like few others, but, if we take a look at the Ford family three, the Super Duty connection might seem a bit less strange.
You see, the demise of the Bronco came after the market lost its love for two-door SUVs. The 1997 model year saw the Bronco being replaced by the four-door Expedition. And while the latter relied on the chassis of the F-150 chassis, the Excursion that came after it was based on the F-250 Super Duty platform.
On a more serious note, here's a rendering portraying the 2021 Bronco, which, by the way, borrows its frame from the Ranger mid-size pickup that debuted for the 2019 model year.
