The Blue Oval has released plenty of clues towards the retro-inspired styling of the new Bronco, chief among which is the appearance of the Bronco R racer, which you can find in the image gallery above.And this was one of the main themes used by independent designer Mo Aoun, who came up with the rendering above - this portrays the five-door model, but Ford is also expected to introduce a two-door version, which the said artist has previously rendered . While we're talking body styles, you should know the Bronco is likely to receive a pickup truck version. Expected to land around 2024, this would make for a closer Jeep Gladiator rival than Ford's current mid-sized truck, the Ranger Speaking of the Ranger, this will share its platform with the Bronco. This also means the Bronco should borrow the pickup's 2.3-liter EcoBoost (on the Ranger, this makes 270 hp and works with a ten-speed automatic).Then again, the carmaker's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is also a likely candidate for the upcoming model (for instance, this offers 325 hp and 400 lb-ft on the F-150). And while this is yet another occasion to mention that ten-speed auto, Ford should also offer a manual for enthusiasts, just like Jeep does for the Wrangler. Of course, a certain degree of electrification is a given, so you could expect a dedicated hybrid version.Uncovered Ford patents such as the repackable curtain airbags and removable top & doors (you'll find more details on these in the two-door rendering link above) should ensure the Bronco offers something for every type of customer, so here's to hoping these do end up on the production Bronco.