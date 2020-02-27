Kanye West Buys Fleet of Ford F-150 Raptors to Move Between His Wyoming Ranches

The One Mega-Mansion – World’s Most Expensive House, With 40-Car Garage

Kanye could also never resist making bold statements, be it with everything he owns or does, or the actual words that come out of his mouth. Most recently, he confessed to considering changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a year, he’s still running for President in 2024, and is working on a way to autocorrect emoticons, while aiming to redesign the standard American home, whatever that means. We do know, however, that he has a certain inclination for massive, aggressive-looking cars and it so happens that it’s this type of vehicle that best suits his new life in Wyoming. Because of this new-found love of secrecy, Kanye’s move to Wyoming is getting its own cover story in the New York Times As it turns out, Kanye actually has two ranches there, one outside of Cody and one outside the town of Greybull, along with property he bought within the Cody city limits. He’s often seen in Cody at street and junk food restaurants, and he’s a familiar figure with employees there. He’s also a familiar figure with car dealerships in the area, the publication says.For instance, just so he could move easily between one ranch and the other, Kanye went out and bought himself a fleet of blacked-out Ford F-150 Raptors . The NY Times can’t tell exactly how many vehicles he acquired in total, but one dealership confirms selling him between two and six. The overall number is probably higher, since Kanye also moved members of his creative team, including their families, to Wyoming.From wife Kim Kardashian’s social media, we know that they often ride out in four-by-fours and even Sherp ATVs, which Kanye also featured in one of his most recent music videos and then rolled into Chicago with the purpose of handing out his latest shoe to passers-by for free. The story doesn’t mention whether he actually owns any of the Sherps, but it’s likely. Kanye could never resist anything with a post-apocalyptic vibe.Kanye could also never resist making bold statements, be it with everything he owns or does, or the actual words that come out of his mouth. Most recently, he confessed to considering changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a year, he’s still running for President in 2024, and is working on a way to autocorrect emoticons, while aiming to redesign the standard American home, whatever that means.