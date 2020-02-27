2020 Ford Ranger Raptor Gets Twin-Turbo V6 Engine, Will Race In South Africa

Watch the Far Side of the Moon in 4K Detail as Seen by Apollo 13 Crew

The Ford Castrol pickup in the photo gallery can’t be purchased. Although it resembles the Ranger Raptor we’ve tested last year at Red Bull Romaniacs, the carbon-clad truck is actually purpose-built for racing with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 instead of the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel 31 photos



No fewer than three Ranger Raptor EcoBoost race trucks will be manufactured and fielded by mid-2020, and all three will compete in the top class of the South African Cross Country Series. “The introduction of turbocharged gasoline engines by the FIA represents an exciting new era for the sport, and for the Ford Castrol Team and Neil Woolridge Motorsport to be at the forefront of this development is a great accolade,” said team principal Neil Woolridge.



As a side note, NWM runs the Ford Castrol Team. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6-engined



Turning our attention back to the pickup, differences over the road-going model further include the 480-liter fuel cell from Aerotec Laboratories and the SADEV transmission. Lighter differentials, a specialized steering rack for off-road racing, and BF Goodrich KDR2+ are also worthy of note.



“An entirely new chassis design” complements the BOS dampers on all four corners, and even the cockpit is larger than the V8-engined race trucks from previous years. Once NWM finishes developing the newcomer, the V6-engined model will be available for privateer teams as well.



