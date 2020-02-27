Hennessey Turns Ford F-150 Into Venom 775 Supercharged Off-Road Super Truck

The Ford F-150 comes with plenty of engine choices, ranging from six to eight cylinders as well as natural aspiration and twin-turbocharging technology. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 may be more capable in terms of maximum towing capacity but the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 has that certain something about it, something that also includes a burly exhaust note.
F-150 owners who want a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the five-oh are treated to plenty of aftermarket solutions, as well as no-nonsense packages like the Venom 775 Supercharged Truck. The latest addition to the Hennessey Performance Engineering lineup is limited to 100 units, and the list of modifications starts with a 2.9-liter supercharger system.
“The Venom 775 is the culmination of what the perfect F-150 should be,” says founder and head honcho John Hennessey, and the 775-horsepower output rating confirms it. Despite the addition of a 6.0-inch suspension lift and 35-inch Toyo off-road tires wrapping 20-inch wheels, the half-ton pickup is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in four seconds.
12.1 seconds and 116 miles per hour for the quarter-mile are downright impressive figures, more so if you take into consideration how heavy the F-150 is. An air-to-water intercooler, upgrades to the injectors and fuel system, high-flow induction, and increased boost pressure are a few other modifications. Hennessey further sweetens the deal with a stainless-steel exhaust of the cat-back variety and engine management calibration.
If you take a look at the wheels, you’ll also notice the bone-stock brakes have been changed with Brembo six-piston calipers up front. Exterior and interior garnish – including badging and embroidery of the Hennessey and Venom logos – pretty much sum up the list of upgrades.
Available only through Brown Lee Ford, the off-road super truck is covered by a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. Customers can opt for a few extras too. These include the Ram Air hood, Venom rear bumper, Venom custom interior, and electric fold-down side steps.
