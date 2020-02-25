2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R Accurately Rendered, Will Have 333 HP from 2.0 TSI

2021 Ford Bronco Rumored With 2.7-Liter EcoBoost Twin-Turbo V6 Engine

It was November 2019 when Ford published pictures and a video of the Bronco R, and at that time, yours truly highlighted that the soundtrack appears to be that of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 . Now it has come to our attention that “sources familiar with the project” are suggesting the exact same powerplant for the series-production utility vehicle, which will go on sale for the 2021 model year. 24 photos



In the Edge ST, the six-cylinder engine develops 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. In the F-150 workhorse, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is tuned to deliver no fewer than 325 ponies and 400 twerks. Port-fuel and direct-injection technologies, a dual overhead cam design with variable intake and exhaust cam timing, as well as twin turbos are a few other highlights.



It still isn’t known if the Blue Oval will offer a second engine option in the all-new Bronco, but some people suggest the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Ranger would be adequate as the entry-level choice. Regarding when we’ll get to see the mid-sized SUV in the flesh, the public debut is apparently scheduled for April at the 2020 New York International Auto Show.



This is rather interesting timing given that the



Baby Bronco will be revealed in April as well, and so far, no one knows for sure how the unibody off-roader will be called. Bronco Sport is one possibility while the other is Bronco Maverick according to a screenshot of the automaker's parts system.

European customers won't be treated to the Bronco and Baby Bronco, which is a bit of a shame given how popular crossovers and SUVs are in this part of the world as of late. Ford's decision is even more curious if you remember that the Ranger and C2 platform are sold in the Old Continent as well.