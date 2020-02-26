Brabus Gifts Mercedes-AMG G 63 With Pickup Truck Bed, Portal Axles, and a Drone

5 smart Says Goodbye to Combustion Engines with Brabus Final 21 Limited Edition

The G 63 is one of the most revered SUVs out there. Adapted for civilian use in 1979, the most recent G-Class entered production in 2018 with plenty of all-new parts such as the independent front suspension instead of a rigid axle. 24 photos



That’s right! The German tuner has extended the wheelbase of the G 63 by half a meter in order to make room for the cargo box, which is why the overall length has grown to 5.31 meters. Brabus also boasts the same torsional rigidity as the series-production model, but more importantly, the utility vehicle is far more competent off the beaten path thanks to the addition of portal axles.



Developed specifically for the 800 Adventure XLP, the portal axles are complemented by suspension upgrades that include an all-new integral subframe and axle links, the reinforced axle housing, and a few other parts. 325/55 by 22-inch Pirelli Scorpion ATR all-terrain rubber wrap eight-lug monoblock wheels on every corner of the sport utility truck, and there’s also a lot of carbon fiber.



All told, the Brabus offers 49 centimeters (19.2 inches) of ground clearance in addition to 789 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. Off-road goodies also include the Widestar front fascia that’s optionally available with a brush guard and winch that can pull 4,500 kilograms (9,900 pounds).



Something that you wouldn’t expect from this type of vehicle is the optional drone module in the bed. Manufactured by German company Wingcopter, the drone can reach speeds of up to 240 km/h (150 mph) and carry loads of up to 6 kilograms (13 pounds). The flying range is quoted at 120 kilometers (75 miles).



Priced at 575,630 euros from the get-go, the 800 Adventure XLP in the photo gallery retails at 666,386 euros. This exact vehicle will be displayed in the flesh at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, which opens its doors to the media on March 3rd.

