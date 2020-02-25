More on this:

2021 Lordstown Endurance Electric Pickup Chassis Revealed With 4 In-Hub Motors

It was November 2019 when General Motors sold the Lordstown assembly plant to… wait for it… Lordstown Motors . Fast-forward to the present day, and the EV startup has a chassis to reveal, complete with in-hub electric motors. 10 photos



The production-ready Endurance will be revealed in the flesh in the coming months for the 2021 model year, featuring more than 200 miles of range and four electric motors for a grand total of 600 horsepower. Torque hasn’t been made public at the time of writing, nor do we know the lithium-ion battery’s capacity.



On the upside, Lordstown Motors did confirm that charging at 7 kW from empty to 95 percent will take 10 hours. That means the pack totals a little kWh capacity of the Tesla Model 3 sedan.



The e-pickup manufacturer’s website lists an initial cost of $52,500 for the Endurance, and from that bundle of cash, the federal tax credit will strike out $7,500. Lordstown Motors also makes a case for “handling like a sports car,” which is a little curious considering that the Endurance will initially target fleet customers.



Retail customers will be treated to the Endurance as well, probably from the second half of the 2021 calendar year. All in all, there’s no denying that Lordstown Motors is off to a good start. As a matter of fact, the first details and design sketches of the Endurance were published hours before the Cybertruck’s unveiling.



Tesla already has more than 500,000 reservations for its e-workhorse, but production will have to wait until 2021 for a limited number of configurations. The starting price of the rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck with the smallest battery is $39,900 while the tri-motor option will set you back $69,900.



