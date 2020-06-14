Restored 1968 Mercury Cyclone Makes the Aero Warriors Proud

For the now defunct Mercury brand, the name Cyclone is among the most important. The muscle car was the company’s main vehicle used in motorsports, and one so successful it led to the creation of a series of race ccars that would become known as the Aero Warriors. 21 photos



The Cyclone was introduced by Mercury in 1964 as a replacement for the performance S-22, but faced with incredible competition on the road from other muscle cars it didn’t stay in production for more than one year into the next decade.



Because of this, finding Cyclones worth buying today is not an easy task, so when onein great condition pops up somewhere it is bound to capture our attention.



The Cyclone in the gallery above is of a 1968 model year, restored to a shinier former self and packing pretty much the same gear it used when it rolled off the assembly lines.



Wrapped in medium blue metallic paint with white GT stripes as a testimony to its racing pedigree, the Cyclone packs a carbureted 302ci (5.0-liter) V8 under the hood, linked to a four speed manual transmission that can be controlled through a factory floor shifter.



GT Wheels with raised outline white letter radial tires and a set of GT emblems on the front fenders complete the exterior look.



The interior has been carefully remade as well, and it now comes with a wood rimmed steering wheel, column mounted tachometer and Sunpro gauges.



With just 231 miles on the odometer since rebuild, the car sells for $28,900.

