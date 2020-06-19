Lambojeepurus Looks Like a Totally Awkward Lamborghini Jeep SUV

Face swaps are cool, there’s no doubt about that, but even if the whole idea is to envision how two cars can look combined, they don’t always bring us eye-catching models.
And the oddly-looking SUV that was posted on Instagram by photoshopped_gsc is just the confirmation of the whole thing, as it envisions a potential Lambojeepurus, which is some sort of a combination of the SUVs built by Jeep and Lamborghini.
And if you think a collaboration between Lamborghini and Jeep could produce the ultimate SUV that might eventually make everybody forget about the likes of Range Rover, well… this rendering right here shows that creating a good-looking model isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds.
Lamborghini itself is betting big on the SUV market, and the company has spent a considerable amount of time to make sure it gets the design of the Urus right.
Inspired by the Lamborghini LM002, often referred to as the Lamborghini truck, Urus obviously borrows a series of design cues from other Lamborghini models, including the diagonal hood lines that were first used on the Countach.
Furthermore, it uses the roof line and the roof panel design style of the Countach and Murcielago, while the windshield and the C-pillar replaced by glass is something that Lamborghini got from the Huracan.
So yes, Lamborghini Urus has every reason in the world to look good, and such a weird mix with a Jeep isn’t necessarily the best idea.
And at the same time, Jeep itself is also putting more and more effort into getting the design of its SUVs right. The 2019 Cherokee, for example, features a refined front fascia whose looks have also been improved with the addition of LED fog lamps that are surrounded by bright trim details.
And depending on the configuration, the car also comes with a series of other customizations, including bright chrome steel tow hooks that are available on the Overland models as standard.
And if you think a collaboration between Lamborghini and Jeep could produce the ultimate SUV that might eventually make everybody forget about the likes of Range Rover, well… this rendering right here shows that creating a good-looking model isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds.
Lamborghini itself is betting big on the SUV market, and the company has spent a considerable amount of time to make sure it gets the design of the Urus right.
Inspired by the Lamborghini LM002, often referred to as the Lamborghini truck, Urus obviously borrows a series of design cues from other Lamborghini models, including the diagonal hood lines that were first used on the Countach.
Furthermore, it uses the roof line and the roof panel design style of the Countach and Murcielago, while the windshield and the C-pillar replaced by glass is something that Lamborghini got from the Huracan.
So yes, Lamborghini Urus has every reason in the world to look good, and such a weird mix with a Jeep isn’t necessarily the best idea.
And at the same time, Jeep itself is also putting more and more effort into getting the design of its SUVs right. The 2019 Cherokee, for example, features a refined front fascia whose looks have also been improved with the addition of LED fog lamps that are surrounded by bright trim details.
And depending on the configuration, the car also comes with a series of other customizations, including bright chrome steel tow hooks that are available on the Overland models as standard.