Range Rover Urus Is the Unexpected British-Italian SUV

Carmakers can work together in a million ways to create a joint model, but it goes without saying that collaborating on the design of a car, with each bringing its own ideas, is what some people would love to see.
And it’s because such a hybrid vehicle would combine design cues from both brands, eventually helping build a unique model whose looks wouldn’t necessarily be original, but which could easily take everyone by surprise.
This is the case of the Range Rover Urus that we have here and which is certainly the kind of SUV that you probably didn’t expect to see when you woke up this morning. Of course, this is just a rendering, but a fun one at that.
Posted on Instagram by photoshopped_gsc, the rendering looks pretty clean, albeit we can’t help but wonder why the Range Rover front fascia doesn’t come from the latest generation. The headlights, for instance, seem to be borrowed from an older-gen Range Rover – not that they don’t look good, but a new-generation design could make this unexpected SUV even more appealing in terms of looks.
The combination is as awkward as it is enticing, especially because at some level, the headlights of the old Range Rover seem to fit the Lamborghini Urus design like a glove.
At the end of the day, there could be some who believe that a so-called Range Rover Urus could actually work, especially because it could help create the ultimate luxury SUV.
In the meantime, it’s better not to hold your breath for anything like this to happen. Sure, the idea is pretty interesting, and the whole thing is actually quite cool to envision in a rendering, but on the other hand, such an SUV mix can only see daylight when pigs fly.
